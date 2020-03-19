Published On Mar 19, 2020 03:07 PM By Sonny

Some new features are offered as standard across variants

Jeep Compass BS6 gets idle engine start-stop across all variants for better fuel efficiency.

All automatic variants get cruise control as standard.

Top-spec Limited Plus gets revised 18-inch alloy wheels.

The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and 2.0-litre diesel motor are BS6-compliant.

Jeep Compass BS6 is priced between Rs 16.49 lakh and Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Jeep Compass , which received BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines in February 2020, comes with a few new features. What’s more? Some of them are now offered as standard across variants. So let’s take a look at these new features as well as the prices and specifications of the Compass BS6.

The BS6-compliant Compass offers engine stop-start as standard across all variants. This feature simply shuts off the engine while idling to preserve fuel and lower emissions, and then starts it up again when the accelerator is pressed. Jeep is also offering cruise control as standard on all automatic variants of the Compass, starting from Longitude. The top-spec Compass Limited Plus variant also gets a new design for its 18-inch alloy wheels.

Jeep offers the Compass with a choice of two BS6 engines - a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit making 163PS and 250Nm and a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 173PS and 350Nm. Both engines are available with a 6-speed manual and an automatic transmission option too. The petrol engine gets the choice of a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic while the diesel variants equipped with the 4x4 drivetrain get the choice of a 9-speed AT.

The BS6 Compass is priced between Rs 16.49 lakh and Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) not including the Trailhawk, which Jeep counts as a separate product. The variant-wise prices are listed below:

Petrol Variants BS6 Compass BS4 Compass Difference Sport MT ----- Rs 15.60 lakh ----- Sport Plus MT Rs 16.49 lakh Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 50,000 Longitude Option DCT Rs 19.69 lakh Rs 19.19 lakh Rs 50,000 Limited DCT ----- Rs 19.96 lakh ----- Limited Option DCT ----- Rs 20.55 lakh ----- Limited Plus DCT Rs 21.92 lakh Rs 21.67 lakh Rs 25,000

Also read: Volkswagen T-ROC vs Jeep Compass: Which SUV To Buy?

Diesel Variants BS6 Compass BS4 Compass Difference Sport ----- Rs 16.61 lakh ----- Sport Plus Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 16.99 lakh Rs 1 lakh Longitude Option Rs 20.30 lakh Rs 19.07 lakh Rs 1.23 lakh Limited ----- Rs 19.73 lakh ----- Limited Option ----- Rs 20.22 lakh ----- Limited Plus Rs 22.43 lakh Rs 21.33 lakh Rs 1.10 lakh Limited Plus 4X4 Rs 24.21 lakh Rs 23.11 lakh Rs 1.10 lakh Longitude 4X4 AT Rs 21.96 lakh ----- ----- Limited Plus 4X4 AT Rs 24.99 lakh ----- -----