Published On Apr 19, 2023 08:31 PM By Rohit for MG Comet EV

The Comet EV will be offered in five exterior colours, two of which will come with a dual-tone option as well

MG Motor has just taken the covers off India’s smallest electric offering, the Comet, measuring under 3m. Keep scrolling to take a closer look at the ultra-compact electric model’s exterior.

Front

The front end of the Comet EV gets a sober look, with an LED DRL running the width of the car’s “face”. You can notice the charging port located right below the DRL strip and the front camera as well.

Moving further below, there’s the twin-pod LED headlight housing on both sides. The turn indicators are placed in the bumper, which gets chrome inserts.

Side

MG has opted for a clean profile for the Comet EV. Its two-door design is the first thing that catches the eye when viewed from the sides, with the door handle being housed in the B-pillars.

Another interesting design bit is the big quarter glass panel next to the B-pillars for the rear passengers.

The Comet EV has been fitted with small 12-inch wheels with faux wheel covers, the exact ones fitted to the Indonesia-spec Wuling Air EV.

Rear

At the back, it gets an LED light strip, mimicking the DRL up front and the same setup for the taillights as the headlights.

It gets the “MG” and “Comet” badges just below the LED strip on the boot. There’s also the “Internet Inside” and “EV” monikers on the lower half of the tailgate, next to the taillight clusters.

Price And Launch

MG is expected to launch the Comet EV soon, with prices falling between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). The Comet EV will fight it out with the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.