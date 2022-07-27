Modified On Jul 27, 2022 02:05 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio

While the Scorpio Classic has carried forward the previous iteration’s cabin layout, it does get minor changes and Mahindra’s Twin Peaks logo

The existing Scorpio to remain on sale alongside the Scorpio N as the ‘Scorpio Classic’.

It was spied in white and red shades, with its new logo and name badge hidden.

To be offered in two trims; likely in both seven- and nine-seater configurations.

Mahindra to equip it with the Thar’s 130PS 2.2-litre diesel engine with rear-wheel drivetrain.

It will be positioned below the Scorpio N and hence, will undercut the latter’s prices.

The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio Classic has been spied once again and here is the first look of its updated cabin. It is the rebranded version of the old Scorpio that will go on sale alongside the new Scorpio N.

The two units that were spied were finished in white and red shades with minimal covering. They were seen with a revised front grille sporting chrome slats, dual-tone alloy wheels and Mahindra’s new logo for SUVs. The headlight and taillight clusters, however, have been carried forward from the SUV’s older version.

The carmaker will be offering the Scorpio Classic in just two trims based on the base-spec S3+ and top-spec S11 of the old SUV. It is likely to be sold in both seven- and nine-seater configurations.







Inside, we can see that the overall layout is still the same as its previous iteration, including the grey and beige cabin theme. That said, the Scorpio Classic does get a new steering wheel on which lies the new age Mahindra logo like in the XUV700 and Scorpio N.

Mahindra will offer the Scorpio Classic with a new 130PS 2.2-litre diesel engine paired to a manual transmission. The same engine debuted on the Thar and is also available with the Scorpio N’s base variants. For reference, the outgoing Scorpio used the old 2.2-litre unit in two states of tune: 120PS and 140PS. While the Scorpio N gets the option of an AWD drivetrain, the Scorpio Classic will come only with rear-wheel drive.

The Scorpio Classic will slot below the Scorpio N in Mahindra’s lineup. Its prices are surely to undercut that of its successor’s to position it as an affordable version of the nameplate.

The Scorpio Classic will continue to be a rugged alternative to monocoque compact SUVs such as the MG Astor, Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Kia Seltos.

