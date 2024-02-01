Modified On Feb 02, 2024 02:18 PM By Rohit for Tata Curvv

While the coupe-like roofline of the Tata Curvv is one of the unique design traits, it does borrow multiple elements from the Nexon and Harrier too

The Tata Curvv ICE (internal combustion engine) was showcased yet again in an even closer to production form at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024. It was first seen in the concept version seen at the Auto Expo 2023. That said, the carmaker only revealed the exterior of the SUV-coupe which you can explore in detail in these 5 images:

Front

Tata has incorporated the new split-headlight design philosophy as seen on the new Nexon, Harrier and Safari into the Curvv as well. It also sports the new connected LED DRL strip and chrome-studded embellishments in the grille and lower portion of the bumper.

Headlights

The vertically aligned LED headlights and fog lamps are fitted into a triangular housing at each end. It also has a narrow air curtain with grooves that look like they are optimised for better airflow.

Also Check Out: 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo: Tata Safari Red Dark Edition Unveiled

Side

Perhaps the best angle to look at the Curvv is from the sides, which highlights its coupe-like roofline that flows into the high-standing rear. Tata has provided flush-fitting door handles on the Curvv, although they may not make it onto the production version. If they do, they would be a first for the compact SUV segment.

Alloy Wheels

The model on display was fitted with stylish 18-inch alloy wheels with a petal-like design, which we hope make it onto the final model. The cladding around the wheel arches has a glossy black finish for a more premium and sporty appeal.

Rear

The back of this SUV-coupe feels tall and the boot lid sits a lot higher than the bonnet, which is likely to maximise the luggage space (422 litres claimed). Its key styling detail here are the wraparound and connected LED taillights. The tall bumper – having a faux skid plate with silver finish at the bottom – mimics the split-headlight setup, which is replaced by the reflectors and reversing lamps here.

When Will It Go On Sale?

The Tata Curvv ICE is expected to be launched by the end of 2024, with prices likely to begin from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). We now know it will be available with the choice of 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. The Curvv will enter the crowded compact SUV segment that consists of the Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, and Citroen C3 Aircross.

Read More on : Creta on road price