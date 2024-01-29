Modified On Jan 29, 2024 11:21 AM By Shreyash for Tata Punch EV

The top-spec Tata Punch EV offers a host of new features, including a bigger infotainment display, over its regular ICE (internal combustion engine) counterpart

The latest addition to the Tata.ev’s all-electric lineup is the Tata Punch EV, and the first model based on the all-new Acti.EV platform. In its all-electric form, the Punch EV boasts a range of new features and enhanced safety compared to its regular petrol-engined counterpart. You can get a better look at everything the top-spec Punch EV Empowered Plus variant’s cabin has to offer in this gallery of real-life images.

Front Seats

The Tata Punch EV, in its top-spec Empowered Plus variant, boasts dual-tone grey leatherette seat upholstery. There’s also an armrest in the centre with storage space. The Punch EV’s driver’s seat can be manually adjusted for height. The front seats of the electric micro SUV also feature a ventilation function.

Dashboard

The dashboard of the Tata Punch EV features the same dual-tone treatment with a layered design. In the Punch EV, the centre AC vents are integrated, unlike the ICE variant of the micro SUV where the centre AC vents are separate.

Also Check Out: Explained: Tata Punch EV Adventure Long Range Variant In 8 Images

This variant comes with chrome-finished door handles. Adjacent to the door handle, a tweeter is positioned, and on the lower part of the doors, you’ll find the speakers. The Punch EV is equipped with a 6-speaker sound system.

Steering Wheel

The Tata Punch EV gets the same new 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo as its bigger sibling, the Tata Nexon EV. The steering wheel also receives the same dual-tone treatment as the dashboard.

On the left, you have controls for the infotainment system, while on the right side, there are buttons for the digital driver’s display and cruise control.

Also Check Out: Tata Tiago, Tiago NRG And Tigor Get New Colour Options

Behind the new steering wheel, you also get paddle shifters to adjust the level of regenerative braking on the go.

Driver’s Display

Tata offers the Punch EV with a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display. This digital cluster not only showcases range, speed, driving mode, battery level, and other key parameters of the car, but can also sync with the infotainment system to display maps via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Infotainment

Tata’s all-electric micro SUV features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This infotainment unit also gets Arcade.ev app suite through which you can access different OTT applications and even play games on the infotainment screen, only when the car is parked.

Since the Punch EV also features an air purifier, you also get the display for AQI (air quality index) on the infotainment screen.

Another feature that the Punch EV has borrowed from the recently facelifted Tata cars is the touch-based climate control panel. This panel not only consolidates AC controls but also integrates functions such as hill hold, hazard warning lights, boot unlock, fog lights, and even the charging flap opener into the same interface.

Drive Mode Selector

It also features a jewelled rotary drive mode selector with an integrated display, a first for a Tata EV model. Beside the drive mode selector, you also get buttons for Sport and Economy drive modes.

Behind the drive mode selector, it gets the switches for the electronic parking brake and auto hold function.

Rear Seats

On the rear seat, the Punch EV only offers two adjustable headrests and a centre armrest, although without cup holders. Rear passengers will also need to compromise on rear AC vents. Notably, there's no load sensor for the rear seats, so it's necessary to keep the seat belts buckled to prevent the seatbelt alarm from activating, even when no one is sitting at the rear.

Boot Space

The Tata Punch EV offers a boot space of 366 litres, and an additional 14 litres of storage at the front, under the bonnet.

Tata is offering the Punch EV in five broad variants priced from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh. It gets the choice of two battery pack options: 25kWh and 35 kWh with a claimed range of 315 km and 421 km, respectively. The variant seen here gets the larger battery pack and is priced from Rs 15.49 lakh. This model slots in perfectly between the Tiago EV hatchback and Nexon EV sub-4m SUV, while also being a rival to the Citroen eC3.

All prices are introductory ex-showroom

Read More on : Punch EV Automatic