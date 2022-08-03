Modified On Aug 03, 2022 03:03 PM By Sonny for Maruti Grand Vitara

The hybrid powertrain promises best-in-class fuel economy of up to 27.97kmpl

The upcoming strong-hybrid SUVs from Maruti and Toyota debuted in July and pre-orders are currently open for both. Prices of the Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be announced soon, but the bookings received so far show that strong-hybrid variants of both cars are in demand.

Maruti has disclosed to us that around 48 per cent of the bookings received for the Grand Vitara have been for the strong-hybrid variants. While Toyota has not responded with any figures, our sources have revealed that the strong-hybrid variants account for around 70 per cent of bookings for the Hyryder.

Related: Maruti, Toyota Aim To End Diesel Powertrain Dominance In Compact SUV Segment With Grand Vitara And Hyryder Hybrid

This strong showing is fascinating since petrol hybrid powertrains are relatively new to the Indian mass market. Even without any government-backed incentives, it seems consumers are willing to pay a premium for electrified powertrains than for pure EVs which are still limited by range. Even the Honda City e:HEV hybrid sedan, which costs nearly Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), too has a healthy waiting period due to high demand.

The hybrid powertrain of the Maruti-Toyota compact SUVs comprises an electric motor, a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a very small battery. This setup offers a combined power output of 116PS. It returns a claimed fuel economy of up to 27.97kmpl, more than the claimed figures of diesel-manual powertrains in the compact SUV space.

The other powertrain on offer is a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech featuring auto idle start-stop for improved fuel efficiency. It has an output of 103PS and 137Nm and comes mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed auto. This engine can also be had with all-wheel drive with the manual shifter.

Toyota is expected to announce the prices for the Hyryder by mid-August while Maruti is due to launch the Grand Vitara in early September. Both are expected to be priced from Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the variant split reveals that the strong-hybrid option will be more affordable in the car wearing the Toyota badge.

Also read: Maruti Grand Vitara Vs Toyota Hyryder - All Differences In 10 Pics

We look forward to sharing our first drive experience of these electrified compact SUVs with you, so stay tuned to CarDekho for the latest updates.