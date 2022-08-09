English | हिंदी

Some Maruti Arena Cars Are Carrying Discounts Of Up To Rs 50,000 This July

Modified On Aug 09, 2022 03:08 PM By Rohit for Maruti S-Presso

The newly launched Brezza and Ertiga are exempted from this month’s offers list along with the CNG variants of all models (except the Wagon R)

  • Maximum discounts of up to Rs 50,000 available on the S-Presso and Celerio.

  • Maruti offering savings of up to Rs 18,000 on the Alto.

  • The Swift can be had with benefits of up to Rs 40,000.

  • All offers valid till the end of August.

All models in Maruti’s Arena portfolio, except the new Brezza and Ertiga, are carrying multiple benefits for August 2022. This time around, the total benefits are made up of a cash discount and an exchange bonus only. The CNG variants of all applicable models (save for the Wagon R) are also exempted from discounts this August.

Here’s a look at the model-wise offers valid till the end of the month:

Alto

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 8,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 18,000

S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 35,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 50,000

  • The S-Presso’s AMT variants miss out on the cash discount and get only the exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

  • Maruti retails the hatchback between Rs 4.25 lakh and Rs 5.99 lakh.

Eeco

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 20,000

  • The Maruti Eeco is priced from Rs 4.63 lakh to Rs 5.94 lakh.

Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 35,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 50,000

  • The Celerio gets the same benefits as the S-Presso.

  • For the AMT variants, there’s no cash discount.

  • Maruti has priced the compact hatchback between Rs 5.25 lakh and Rs 7 lakh.

Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 25,000

  • The above discounts are limited to the petrol variants of the Wagon R.

  • Maruti is offering the CNG variants only with the cash discount.

  • The hatchback is priced from Rs 5.47 lakh to Rs 7.20 lakh.

Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 20,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 20,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 40,000

  • Maruti is offering the above-mentioned savings on the AMT variants of the Swift.

  • For the MT variants, the exchange bonus stays the same but the cash discount drops down to Rs 10,000.

  • If you want to buy the Swift special edition, Maruti has priced its kit at Rs 28,500.

  • The carmaker retails the mid-size hatchback between Rs 5.92 lakh and Rs 8.85 lakh.

Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 5,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 15,000

  • Maruti sells the Dzire from Rs 6.24 lakh to Rs 9.18 lakh.

Note: All the offers and benefits stated above are likely to vary across states. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Arena dealership for more details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

