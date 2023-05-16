Skoda-Volkswagen’s Lava Blue Sedans Arrive At Dealerships As Deliveries Begin

Modified On May 16, 2023 03:34 PM By Shreyash for Skoda Slavia

Skoda introduced the "Lava Blue" colour as a special edition on the Slavia, whilst Volkswagen offers it as a regular colour choice on the Virtus

Skoda offers the “Lava Blue” edition of the Slavia with the 1.5-litre turbo petrol variants.

Volkswagen offers this new blue colour shade with both 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo petrol models of Virtus.

This premium looking paint scheme comes from high-end Skoda cars like Octavia and Kodiaq.

Unlike Volkswagen, Skoda charges a premium of Rs 28,000 for the “Lava Blue” edition of the Slavia.

Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus are now available in a new “Lava Blue” exterior shade, and their units have arrived at dealerships. The “Lava Blue” paint edition was first launched by Skoda on both Kushaq and Slavia models. This premium looking blue shade comes from the brand's premium products like Superb, Octavia and Kodiaq. Only a few days later, Volkswagen also debuted this colour choice with Virtus and Taigun alongside their updated range.

What’s New?

Apart from the blue shade on the exterior, the Lava Blue edition of Slavia has chrome ribs on the hexagonal grille. The side and rear end of the car has no other visual modifications.

Also Read: 2023 Skoda Kodiaq Is Now Available But Still In Limited Numbers

Talking about the Virtus, the “Lava Blue” is not an edition but is offered as a regular paint choice. Unlike the Slavia, the Volkswagen sedan carries no visual changes or chrome add-ons.

The Lava Blue shade acts as a more mature alternative to the brighter Rising Blue (Virtus) and Crystal Blue (Slavia) that debuted on these sedans at launch. However, those shades are also offered with a dual tone option where the roof is blacked out.

Also Read: New-Gen Skoda Superb & Kodiaq Teased Along With 4 All-New EVs

Powertrain Options

Skoda has limited this special colour edition of the Slavia with its 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine option, which is available in both 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG gearbox choices. Whereas with the Volkswagen Virtus, the “Lava Blue” colour can be had on its entire lineup, including both 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines and their transmissions choices.

Prices

Skoda charges an extra premium of Rs 28,000 for the “Lava Blue'' edition of the Slavia. Its prices range from Rs 17.28 lakh to Rs 18.68 lakh. As mentioned earlier, the Virtus’ “Lava Blue” exterior colour is just a regular paint option and is offered with all variants and both engine options. The prices of the Volkswagen sedan range from Rs 11.48 lakh to Rs 18.57 lakh. Both Slavia and Virtus rival the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Slavia on road price