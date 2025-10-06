Skoda Octavia RS Pre-bookings Now Open Ahead Of October 17 Launch

The deliveries for the 2025 Skoda Octavia RS are scheduled to begin from November 6

Customers can only pre-book the Octavia RS online.

Only 100 units will be allocated for India, to come as a CBU (completely built unit).

Gets butterfly grille, 18-inch aero-styled dual-tone alloy wheels, and dual-pod matrix LED headlights with V-shaped LED DRLs.

Has an all-black interior theme complete with red accents on the dashboard and seats.

To be powered by a 265 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

Expected to be priced from Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

Performance lovers, it’s time to rejoice! One of the popular and awaited performance sedans, the Skoda Octavia RS, can now be pre-booked in India online via the automaker's website. The prices for the Octavia RS will be announced on October 17, 2025, while its deliveries will begin from November 6 this year. Note that only 100 units are up for grabs in India, and it will be sold as a CBU (completely built unit). If you are interested in driving one home, here's everything you need to know about the new Octavia RS.

Sporty Yet Typically Skoda

The 2025 Octavia RS has already been showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. While it has typical signature elements like butterfly grille, dual-pod matrix LED headlights, V-shaped LED DRLs and sleek wraparound LED tail lights, it gets some sportier design elements like an ‘RS’ badge on the front grille and a sportier bumper design compared to its regular counterpart. It sits on aerodynamically designed 18-inch alloy wheels.

All-black Cabin

Inside, the new Octavia RS boasts an all new cabin layout that follows Skoda’s new design language. The cabin is all black while along with some red accents on the dashboard and seats, while there’s a 3-spoke steering wheel with ‘SKODA’ embossed in the centre. The sportier quotient is further enhanced by sport seats and metallic pedals.

Features & Safety

The Octavia RS will include amenities like a 13-inch free-standing touchscreen, a 10-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone auto AC, heated and powered front seats, ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger and a premium sound system.

Passenger safety will be taken care of by multiple airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto hold function, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and probably a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features.

Under The Hood

The global-spec Octavia RS uses a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol Power 265 PS Torque 370 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 6.4 seconds Top Speed 250 kmph

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

Expected Price And Rivals

The 2025 Skoda Octavia RS is expected to be priced from Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It will be regarded as a sportier alternative to the likes of the Audi A4, BMW 2 Series Grand Coupe, and Mercedes Benz A-Class Limousine.