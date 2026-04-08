Skoda Kushaq Facelift’s One-Above-Base Signature Variant Explained

The Skoda Kushaq facelift is on sale in five broad variants: Classic Plus, Signature, Sportline, Prestige and Monte Carlo. We’ve already given you an explanation of its top-spec Monte Carlo and its mid-spec Sportline variant. In this report, we’ll check out its one-above-base spec Signature trim in detail:

Exterior

Front

Upfront the Kushaq Signature variant gets an all black treatment to its signature butterfly grille. It gets sleek LED headlamps, LED cornering fog lamps, and a silver skid plate on its bumper. The thing it misses out on is a connected LED light bar. It's interesting to note that the Kushaq gets sequential turn indicators as standard.

Side

On the side, the Skoda Kushaq Signature sits on 17-inch silver alloy wheels unlike the dual tone design in higher variants. The ORVM has turn indicators. There’s a Skoda badging on the front fender, body-coloured door handles and tall silver roof tails.

Rear

At the rear, the Kushaq Signature gets connected LED taillamps with the illuminated ‘Skoda’ lettering. The bumper has a quirky silver accent on it. There are also rear fog lamps and rear wiper and washer.

Colour Options

The Skoda Kushaq is offered in eight colourways: Carbon Steel, Deep Black, Candy White, Lava Blue, Cherry Red, Brilliant Silver, Steel Grey and Shimla Green.

Do note all the colourways are offered with the Signature trim except for the Steel Grey and Shimla Green shades.

Interior

The Kushaq Signature trim comes in a beige and black themed cabin with fabric upholstery. The dashboard is layered and has a similar layout to the higher trims. You see the two spoke steering wheel with chrome accents and audio controls. There’s a few physical buttons in the centre console and the AC and fan controls are given in a touch panel.

You won’t feel a lot of misses inside the cabin. Front and rear passengers get the comfort of a centre armrest, wherein the front armrest is sliding and the rear one has cupholders. At the second row, all three occupants have dedicated headrests. The driver seat is height adjustable and the presence of a single-pane sunroof overhead doesn’t snatch away the Kushaq’s modernity. That said, we’ll discuss the features in the Signature trim in detail.

Features & Safety

The Skoda Kushaq Signature variant comes equipped with features like an 8-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment with AI Assistant powered by Google Cloud, wired and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a 6-speaker sound system, dual-colour ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, a single-pane sunroof, auto AC with rear AC vents, cooled glovebox, one-touch up/down window for driver side, paddle shifters (AT only) and cruise control.

Safety wise, the Kushaq Signature gets 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic differential lock (EDL), rain sensing wipers, front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Feature Misses: Being one of the lower-spec variants, the Signature does miss out on things like a bigger 10.25-inch instrument cluster, power adjustable front seats with ventilation, massaging rear seats, the 8-speaker sound system, and footwell illumination. We appreciate that it doesn’t miss out much on safety.

Powertrain

The Signature variant of the Skoda Kushaq is only available with the smaller engine option, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1-litre TSI turbo petrol Power 115 PS Torque 178 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/8-speed AT Drivetrain Front-wheel drive

AT- torque converter automatic transmission

The two top-end trims of the Kushaq also get the option of a bigger 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol engine paired with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission. It makes 150 PS and 250 Nm of output.

Price & Rivals

The Skoda Kushaq Signature variant is priced as follows:

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Manual Rs 14.59 lakh Automatic Rs 15.59 lakh

The overall price of the Kushaq facelift ranges from Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and the new Volkswagen Taigun facelift.