Skoda Kushaq Facelift Monte Carlo Vs Prestige (Standard Variant): What’s Different And Which One Should You Choose?

With the 2026 facelift, Skoda has given us the Kushaq’s cool-looking Monte Carlo Edition right from the launch itself. While the Prestige variant remains the most premium “regular” trim, the Monte Carlo sits above it as a more design-led, performance-inspired alternative. On paper, both are similarly equipped, but the experience they offer is quite different.

The Monte Carlo Edition brings bespoke design elements inside and outside, adding a sporty flavour of its own. Here’s a detailed look at how the Kushaq Monte Carlo compares against the standard, top-of-the-line Prestige trim:

Exterior

Front

The difference is immediately evident up front. The Monte Carlo features a gloss-black butterfly grille that looks more aggressive than the Prestige’s chrome-accented unit. Adding to the drama are the red-painted slats, towards the left end of the grille, adding a subtle racing theme up front.

Both variants get LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, and the new connected LED DRL strip running through the grille, a design cue inspired by the larger Kodiaq. However, the Monte Carlo’s all-black bumper treatment and blacked-out skid plate make it feel noticeably sportier. The Prestige variant gets a silver skid plate, focusing more on contrast rather than a sporty feel.

Side

In profile, the overall silhouette remains identical, but the detailing sets them apart. The Monte Carlo rides on dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels with a sharper, more dynamic design compared to the Prestige’s cleaner-looking alloys.

The Monte Carlo also come with red brake callipers, adding to the sportiness quotient. While the standard model gets silver roof rails and chrome door handles, you get black roof rails and black ORVMs on the Monte Carlo variant. The Skoda emblem on the front fender is replaced by the Monte Carlo badging, denoting the exclusivity of the special edition.

The Prestige, in contrast, looks more elegant and understated, appealing to buyers who prefer a classic premium SUV aesthetic.

Rear

At the rear, both trims benefit from the facelift’s connected LED tail lamps, which cleverly integrate pixel-style lighting into the ‘SKODA’ lettering. That said, the Monte Carlo again leans into aggression with a chunkier black bumper and exclusive badging featuring the race flag motif. Even the Kushaq badging at the rear is finished in black in the Monte Carlo edition.

Overall, while the Prestige looks polished and mature, the Monte Carlo clearly targets buyers who want their Kushaq to stand out visually.

Colour Options

The Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo trim comes with seven out of the eight colour options of the Kushaq facelift. The Monte Carlo introduces dual-tone colour options that are not available with the rest of the variants. These options include the three new hues (Cherry Red, Shimla Green, and Steel Grey), and other hues like the Brilliant Silver and Candy White, paired with a black roof. Apart from the dual-tone options, you also get Deep Black and Lava Blue shades. Carbon Steel is the only colour that is not available with the Kushaq Monte Carlo.

The Prestige, on the other hand, is available with all 8 colour options of the Kushaq, but without the dual-tone options.

Interior

Step inside, and the contrast becomes even stronger. The Prestige uses a black-and-beige cabin layout that feels airy and family-friendly. The Monte Carlo, on the other hand, gets an all-black interior with red accents, instantly making the cabin feel more sporty and driver-centric.

The dashboard layout is identical on both; however, the Monte Carlo’s red dashboard insert, red-accented centre console, and contrast highlights give it a much sportier vibe.

Material quality remains largely the same in both variants, with hard plastics dominating most surfaces, an area where Skoda could have improved, especially at this price point.

The steering wheel and driver display remain the same, and there are no exclusive touches to give the driver a sportier feel. The Monte Carlo Edition comes with sporty aluminum pedals, while the Prestige features regular pedals.

The Monte Carlo’s seats are finished in black leatherette with red stitching and firmer side bolstering. They offer better lateral support, especially if you enjoy spirited driving. The Prestige’s seats are more comfort-oriented, with lighter upholstery that enhances the sense of space. The headrests on the Monte Carlo get the 'Monte Carlo' lettering for a more exclusive ownership experience.

Features

In terms of equipment, the Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo and the Prestige variant are almost identical, with both offering a comprehensive list of modern comfort and convenience features. They come equipped with a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with a Google-powered AI voice assistant. This is complemented by a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display that can show turn-by-turn navigation.

You also get features such as a panoramic sunroof, air purifier, a 6-speaker sound system, ambient lighting, keyless entry with push-button start, cruise control, and automatic climate control with rear AC vents. Additional features include ventilated front seats, 6-way electrically adjustable driver and co-driver seats, and a rear-seat massage function.

Safety is taken care of by 6 airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, ESC, front and rear parking sensors, a reverse parking camera, hill-hold assist, TPMS, and hill-descent control.

Powertrain

Being the higher-spec variants, both trims get the 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine options. Here’s a quick look at the specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual / 8-speed AT (New) 7-speed DCT

AT- torque converter automatic transmission, DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission

CarDekho Says

We recommend you choose the Kushaq Prestige if you want a premium, understated SUV with a lighter cabin, classic Skoda design cues, and all the essential features without drawing too much attention.

However, if you like your SUV to stand out, pick the Kushaq Monte Carlo. The Monte Carlo’s sporty styling, exclusivity, and a more engaging cabin environment clearly appeal more to the heart. Also, the Monte Carlo will be priced slightly higher than the Prestige. Stay tuned as Skoda will soon be revealing the prices of the Kushaq facelift.

