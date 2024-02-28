Published On Feb 28, 2024 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Skoda Kushaq

The Skoda Kushaq Explorer wears a new matte exterior finish with new details to increase its ruggedness

The Czech carmaker Skoda recently unveiled its future plans for India, where it confirmed the launch of a new sub-4m SUV for India in 2025. At the same event, the automaker also showcased a rugged-looking special edition of the Skoda Kushaq, calling it the Kushaq Explorer. This special edition of the Skoda SUV not only features a new green exterior shade with a matte finish but also includes all-terrain tyres. Here are 7 real-life images to explore this showcase in detail:

Skoda hasn’t made any changes to the bodywork of the Kushaq Explorer but it does get a host of cosmetic updates. Much of the chrome elements and badges are now blacked-out, including the grille. Additionally, there are orange inserts on the grille and a silver skid plate, along with an orange-colored tow hook coming out of the bumper.

Other details like LED headlights with LED DRLs, front fog lamps, remain the same as the regular Kushaq. The front grille also has a camera which means that it also features a 360-degree camera.

Also Check Out: Skoda Sub-4m SUV Naming Contest Introduced, To Go On Sale By March 2025

Moving along the side, this special edition of the Kushaq gets an orange stripe on the side door cladding.

The bigger change seen here is the wheels. Skoda has fitted the Kushaq Explorer with all-black 16-inch alloys wrapped in all-terrain tyres that certainly add to its rugged appearance to match the name of this special edition concept.

Skoda has also equipped the Kushaq Explorer with a roof-mounted carrier. Being an off-road-focused version of the SUV, it also comes with a roof-mounted LED light bar. It still has a single-pane sunroof indicating that this special edition of the Kushaq is based on the top-spec Style variant.

From the rear, the Explorer edition of the Kushaq looks the same as its standard version. Though the reflectors on the rear are connected by a black strip, and the letter ‘I’ in the TSI badge is finished in orange, which is also how we know that this special edition gets the 150 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. Also, the ‘Skoda’ and the ‘Kushaq’ monikers have been completely blacked out. It also gets a dual-tone grey-black finish for the rear skid plate that elevates its overall styling.

Inside, the Kushaq Explorer edition gets the same dashboard layout as the regular Kushaq, but there are coloured inserts to match the matte green theme of the exterior. Here, we can also see that this is the manual transmission variant of the SUV.

Powertrain Details

The Skoda Kushaq Explorer edition comes with a 1.5-litre TSI engine (150 PS / 250 Nm) as identified by the badge on the rear. While this engine comes paired to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission (DCT), the Kushaq Explorer appears to be based on a manual transmission variant.

Expected Launch

The Kushaq Explorer is just a concept for now, and Skoda hasn’t confirmed whether it will be launched or not. Even though the modifications over the regular Kushaq are quite interesting, like the roof carrier and all-terrain tyres, they are unlikely to become a factory-fitted option. However, we could get the special colour and similar cosmetic options in the near future, perhaps with the benefit of dual-camera dashcam setup as well.

Price Range & Rivals

The regular Skoda Kushaq is priced between Rs 11.89 lakh and Rs 20.49 lakh (ex-showroom) pan India. It takes on the likes of the Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, and Citroen C3 Aircross.

Read More on : Skoda Kushaq on road price