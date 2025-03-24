Skoda Kushaq And Skoda Slavia Prices Rejigged As Some Colours Become Optional
Modified On Mar 24, 2025 12:55 PM By Dipan for Skoda Kushaq
- 202 Views
-
- Write a comment
While the total number of colour options remain the same, some of the hues have become optional extras, which require an additional payment of Rs 10,000
After getting their respective model year 2025 (MY25) updates earlier this month, the Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Slavia’s variant-wise colour options have now been rejigged. While there is no new colour added to their respective palettes, some colours are now available as optional extras, which require a payment of Rs 10,000 over the prices of the corresponding variants. Let us take a look at the variant-wise colour options of both Skoda offerings along with their prices:
Variant-wise Colour Distribution
|
Variant
|
Price range with standard colours
|
Colour options
|
Skoda Kushaq
|
Skoda Slavia
|
Standard Colours
|
Optional Colours*
|
Classic
|
Rs 10.99 lakh
|
Rs 10.34 lakh
|
Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel, Deep Black
|
Lava Blue
|
Onyx
|
Rs 13.59 lakh
|
Not Available
|
Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel
|
Lava Blue, Deep Black
|
Signature
|
Rs 14.88 lakh to Rs 15.98 lakh
|
Rs 13.59 lakh to Rs 14.69 lakh
|
Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel
|
Lava Blue, Deep Black, Carbon Steel Matte
|
Sportline
|
Rs 14.91 lakh to Rs 17.61 lakh
|
Rs 13.69 lakh to Rs 16.39 lakh
|
Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel
|
Lava Blue, Deep Black, Carbon Steel Matte, Candy White Dual Tone, Tornado Red Dual Tone, Brilliant Silver Dual Tone, Lava Blue Dual Tone
|
Monte Carlo
|
Rs 16.12 lakh to Rs 18.82 lakh
|
Rs 15.34 lakh to Rs 18.04 lakh
|
Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel, Lava Blue, Deep Black, Candy White Dual Tone, Tornado Red Dual Tone
|
Carbon Steel Matte, Brilliant Silver Dual Tone, Lava Blue Dual Tone
|
Prestige
|
Rs 16.31 lakh to Rs 19.01 lakh
|
Rs 15.54 lakh to Rs 18.24 lakh
|
Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel, Lava Blue, Deep Black, Candy White Dual Tone, Tornado Red Dual Tone
|
Carbon Steel Matte, Brilliant Silver Dual Tone, Lava Blue Dual Tone
All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India
*The optional colours come at a premium of Rs 10,000 over the corresponding variant’s prices. The prices of the standard variants, however, are the same as before.
Also Read: All Car Brands That Have Announced A Price Hike For April 2025
Powertrain Options
Both the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia come with the same engine options, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:
|
Engine
|
1-litre turbo-petrol engine
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine
|
Power
|
115 PS
|
150 PS
|
Torque
|
178 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT / 6-speed AT*
|
7-speed DCT^
*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission
^DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission
Rivals
The Skoda Kushaq locks horns with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, MG Astor and Volkswagen Taigun. On the other hand, the Skoda Slavia rivals the Volkswagen Virtus, Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Ciaz.
Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.