Skoda Kushaq And Skoda Slavia Prices Rejigged As Some Colours Become Optional

While the total number of colour options remain the same, some of the hues have become optional extras, which require an additional payment of Rs 10,000

After getting their respective model year 2025 (MY25) updates earlier this month, the Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Slavia’s variant-wise colour options have now been rejigged. While there is no new colour added to their respective palettes, some colours are now available as optional extras, which require a payment of Rs 10,000 over the prices of the corresponding variants. Let us take a look at the variant-wise colour options of both Skoda offerings along with their prices:

Variant-wise Colour Distribution

Variant Price range with standard colours Colour options Skoda Kushaq Skoda Slavia Standard Colours Optional Colours* Classic Rs 10.99 lakh Rs 10.34 lakh Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel, Deep Black Lava Blue Onyx Rs 13.59 lakh Not Available Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel Lava Blue, Deep Black Signature Rs 14.88 lakh to Rs 15.98 lakh Rs 13.59 lakh to Rs 14.69 lakh Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel Lava Blue, Deep Black, Carbon Steel Matte Sportline Rs 14.91 lakh to Rs 17.61 lakh Rs 13.69 lakh to Rs 16.39 lakh Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel Lava Blue, Deep Black, Carbon Steel Matte, Candy White Dual Tone, Tornado Red Dual Tone, Brilliant Silver Dual Tone, Lava Blue Dual Tone Monte Carlo Rs 16.12 lakh to Rs 18.82 lakh Rs 15.34 lakh to Rs 18.04 lakh Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel, Lava Blue, Deep Black, Candy White Dual Tone, Tornado Red Dual Tone Carbon Steel Matte, Brilliant Silver Dual Tone, Lava Blue Dual Tone Prestige Rs 16.31 lakh to Rs 19.01 lakh Rs 15.54 lakh to Rs 18.24 lakh Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel, Lava Blue, Deep Black, Candy White Dual Tone, Tornado Red Dual Tone Carbon Steel Matte, Brilliant Silver Dual Tone, Lava Blue Dual Tone

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

*The optional colours come at a premium of Rs 10,000 over the corresponding variant’s prices. The prices of the standard variants, however, are the same as before.

Powertrain Options

Both the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia come with the same engine options, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT* 7-speed DCT^

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

^DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Rivals

The Skoda Kushaq locks horns with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, MG Astor and Volkswagen Taigun. On the other hand, the Skoda Slavia rivals the Volkswagen Virtus, Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Ciaz.

