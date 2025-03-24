All
    Skoda Kushaq And Skoda Slavia Prices Rejigged As Some Colours Become Optional

    Modified On Mar 24, 2025 12:55 PM By Dipan for Skoda Kushaq

    While the total number of colour options remain the same, some of the hues have become optional extras, which require an additional payment of Rs 10,000

    After getting their respective model year 2025 (MY25) updates earlier this month, the Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Slavia’s variant-wise colour options have now been rejigged. While there is no new colour added to their respective palettes, some colours are now available as optional extras, which require a payment of Rs 10,000 over the prices of the corresponding variants. Let us take a look at the variant-wise colour options of both Skoda offerings along with their prices:

    Variant-wise Colour Distribution

    Skoda Kylaq

    Variant

    Price range with standard colours

    Colour options

    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Slavia

    Standard Colours

    Optional Colours*

    Classic

    Rs 10.99 lakh

    Rs 10.34 lakh

    Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel, Deep Black

    Lava Blue

    Onyx

    Rs 13.59 lakh

    Not Available

    Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel

    Lava Blue, Deep Black

    Signature

    Rs 14.88 lakh to Rs 15.98 lakh

    Rs 13.59 lakh to Rs 14.69 lakh

    Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel

    Lava Blue, Deep Black, Carbon Steel Matte

    Sportline

    Rs 14.91 lakh to Rs 17.61 lakh

    Rs 13.69 lakh to Rs 16.39 lakh

    Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel

    Lava Blue, Deep Black, Carbon Steel Matte, Candy White Dual Tone, Tornado Red Dual Tone, Brilliant Silver Dual Tone, Lava Blue Dual Tone

    Monte Carlo

    Rs 16.12 lakh to Rs 18.82 lakh

    Rs 15.34 lakh to Rs 18.04 lakh

    Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel, Lava Blue, Deep Black, Candy White Dual Tone, Tornado Red Dual Tone

    Carbon Steel Matte, Brilliant Silver Dual Tone, Lava Blue Dual Tone

    Prestige

    Rs 16.31 lakh to Rs 19.01 lakh

    Rs 15.54 lakh to Rs 18.24 lakh 

    Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel, Lava Blue, Deep Black, Candy White Dual Tone, Tornado Red Dual Tone

    Carbon Steel Matte, Brilliant Silver Dual Tone, Lava Blue Dual Tone

    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    *The optional colours come at a premium of Rs 10,000 over the corresponding variant’s prices. The prices of the standard variants, however, are the same as before.

    Also Read: All Car Brands That Have Announced A Price Hike For April 2025

    Powertrain Options

    Skoda Slavia

    Both the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia come with the same engine options, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol engine

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

    Power

    115 PS

    150 PS

    Torque

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT*

    7-speed DCT^

    *AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

    ^DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

    Rivals

    The Skoda Kushaq locks horns with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, MG Astor and Volkswagen Taigun. On the other hand, the Skoda Slavia rivals the Volkswagen Virtus, Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Ciaz.

