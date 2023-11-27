Skoda Kushaq And Skoda Slavia Elegance Editions Launched, Prices Start From Rs 18.31 Lakh

Modified On Nov 27, 2023 02:18 PM By Shreyash for Skoda Slavia

This new limited edition is only available with 1.5-litre turbo-petrol variants of both Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Slavia

The new ‘Elegance’ edition is based on the top-spec Style trims of both models.

It is priced at a premium of Rs 20,000 over the regular Style variants.

Comes in a Deep Black exterior shade and an ‘Elegance’ badge on the B-pillar.

Inside, the Elegance editions of both Skoda models get aluminium pedals, and ‘Elegance’ branding on the steering wheel, seatbelt covers and neck rests.

The 1.5-litre engine (150 PS/250 Nm) is offered with 6-speed MT and 7-speed DSG options.

Skoda sells the Kushaq and Slavia from Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom pan India).

The Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Slavia have been launched in an all-new limited edition, namely, the ‘Elegance’ edition. These new editions of both models are based on their top-spec Style variants, only limited to the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine option. Before we get into further details, let’s check out their prices.

Model Regular Style Elegance Edition Difference Skoda Kushaq 1.5 MT Rs 18.11 lakh Rs 18.31 lakh +Rs 20,000 Skoda Kushaq 1.5 DSG Rs 19.31 lakh Rs 19.51 lakh +Rs 20,000 Skoda Slavia 1.5 MT Rs 17.32 lakh Rs 17.52 lakh +Rs 20,000 Skoda Slavia 1.5 DSG Rs 18.72 lakh Rs 18.92 lakh +Rs 20,000

All prices are ex-showroom pan-India

For the Elegance edition, customers will have to shell out Rs 20,000 more over the regular Style variants of the Kushaq and Slavia.

Exterior And Interior Updates

The Elegance edition of both Skoda models get a Deep Black exterior shade. The exterior add-ons on both Kushaq and Slavia include a chrome surrounded front grille (Kushaq’s front grille however is completely finished in chrome), body side moulding in chrome, and the ‘Elegance’ badge on the B-pillar. They also get puddle lamps with the ‘Skoda’ illumination. This special edition of the Kushaq features 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, while the Slavia gets 16-inch alloy wheels.

Talking about the interior, both Skoda cars get aluminium-finished pedals, ‘Elegance’ branding on the steering wheel, seatbelts and neck rests, and a set of Elegance-branded cushions on the rear seats.

Features & Safety

Since the Elegance editions of both cars are based on their top-spec Style trims, they get a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated and powered front seats and illuminated footwell. .Safety is taken care of by up to 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-hold assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrains On Offer

The Elegance editions of Skoda Kushaq and Slavia are only available with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine which churns out 150 PS and 250 Nm, mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic transmission).

The regular variants of both models are also offered with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (115 PS and 178 Nm), paired with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter.

Price & Rivals

The Skoda Kushaq is priced between Rs 10.89 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, while the Slavia’s prices range from Rs 10.89 lakh to Rs 19.12 lakh. The former takes on the Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Citroen C3 Aircross, Honda Elevate, and MG Astor. The Slavia on the other hand rivals the Volkswagen Virtus, Hyundai Verna, Honda City, and Maruti Ciaz.

