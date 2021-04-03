Top 10 Diesel Automatic Cars That You Can Buy - Hyundai Creta, Kia Sonet, Tata Harrier, Mahindra Thar, Honda Amaze And More

There are around 10 diesel automatic cars in the price range of Rs 8 lakh - Rs 20 lakh. The list includes a hatchback, three sedans, a jeep, and as many as six SUVs.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios / Aura

Its diesel automatic variants demand up to Rs 50,000 more than the manual transmission variants.

The Aura ranges between Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 9.30 lakh.

The Nios is priced from Rs 5.19 lakh to Rs 8.40 lakh. The second-to-top Sportz Diesel AMT variant demands Rs 61,000 over its manual transmission variant.

The Grand i10 Nios And Aura get the same 1.2-litre diesel engine that’s paired to 5-speed manual and AMT.

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze is the only car from the manufacturer to get the diesel-automatic combination.

It gets an 81PS 1.5-litre diesel engine that is available with the option of a 5-speed manual.