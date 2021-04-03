Top 10 Diesel Automatic Cars That You Can Buy - Hyundai Creta, Kia Sonet, Tata Harrier, Mahindra Thar, Honda Amaze And More
The list includes a hatchback, a jeep, three sedans, a six SUVs
There are around 10 diesel automatic cars in the price range of Rs 8 lakh - Rs 20 lakh. The list includes a hatchback, three sedans, a jeep, and as many as six SUVs.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios / Aura
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre three-cylinder
|
Power
|
75PS
|
Torque
|
190Nm
|
Automatic Gearbox Option
|
5-speed AMT
|
Price
|
Rs 8.26 lakh (Nios) / Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 9.30 lakh (Aura)
-
The Grand i10 Nios And Aura get the same 1.2-litre diesel engine that’s paired to 5-speed manual and AMT.
-
The Nios is priced from Rs 5.19 lakh to Rs 8.40 lakh. The second-to-top Sportz Diesel AMT variant demands Rs 61,000 over its manual transmission variant.
-
The Aura ranges between Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 9.30 lakh.
-
Its diesel automatic variants demand up to Rs 50,000 more than the manual transmission variants.
Honda Amaze
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre
|
Power
|
81PS
|
Torque
|
160Nm
|
Automatic Gearbox Option
|
CVT
|
Price
|
Rs 9.03 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh
-
Honda Amaze is the only car from the manufacturer to get the diesel-automatic combination.
-
It gets an 81PS 1.5-litre diesel engine that is available with the option of a 5-speed manual.
-
Prices of the Amaze range between Rs 6.22 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh, and the diesel-CVT variants demand up to Rs 80,000 more than the manual variants.
Kia Sonet
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre
|
Power
|
115PS
|
Torque
|
250Nm
|
Automatic Gearbox Option
|
6-speed Torque Converter
|
Price
|
Rs 10.59 lakh to Rs 13.09 lakh
-
Kia Sonet is available with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is good for 115PS and 250Nm.
-
The diesel-automatic variants offer 15PS and 10Nm more than the manual variants.
-
Transmission options include 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic.
-
The Sonet is priced from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 13.19 lakh, with its diesel-automatic variants demanding Rs 90,000 premium.
Mahindra XUV300
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre
|
Power
|
117PS
|
Torque
|
300Nm
|
Automatic Gearbox Option
|
6-speed AMT
|
Price
|
Rs 10.62 lakh to Rs 12.55 lakh
-
The XUV300 is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 117PS and 300Nm, paired to 6-speed manual and AMT options.
-
You get the same manual and AMT options with the petrol engine as well.
-
The XUV300 is priced between Rs 7.95 lakh and Rs 12.55 lakh.
-
The diesel-AMT variants demand up to Rs 65,000 over the manual variants.
Tata Nexon
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre
|
Power
|
110PS
|
Torque
|
260Nm
|
Automatic Gearbox Option
|
6-speed AMT
|
Price
|
Rs 9.92 lakh to Rs 12.62 lakh
-
The Nexon is the second sub-compact SUV to offer the diesel-AMT combination.
-
It gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 110PS and 260Nm, paired to 6-speed manual and AMT.
-
The Nexon retails between Rs 7.09 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh.
-
The diesel-AMT variants demand Rs 60,000 more than their manual variants.
Hyundai Verna
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre
|
Power
|
115PS
|
Torque
|
250Nm
|
Automatic Gearbox Option
|
6-speed Torque Converter
|
Price
|
Rs 13.30 lakh to Rs 15.19 lakh
-
Hyundai Verna is the only sedan in its segment to offer a diesel-automatic combination.
-
It gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is rated at 115PS and 250Nm, paired to 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmissions.
-
The price range of Verna starts from Rs 9.10 lakh to Rs 15.19 lakh.
-
The diesel-automatic variants demand around Rs 1.15 lakh premium over the manual.
Mahindra Thar
|
Engine
|
2.0-litre
|
Power
|
130PS
|
Torque
|
300Nm
|
Automatic Gearbox Option
|
6-speed Torque Converter
|
Price
|
Rs 14.05 lakh to Rs 14.15 lakh
-
The new-generation Thar gets a 130PS 2.0-litre diesel engine that is paired to 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmissions.
-
You can have the diesel-AT combo with the hard-top and convertible roof options.
-
It is priced between Rs 12.30 lakh to Rs 14.15 lakh.
-
Its diesel-automatic variants demand a premium of Rs 90,000 over the manual variants.
Hyundai Creta
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre
|
Power
|
115PS
|
Torque
|
250Nm
|
Automatic Gearbox Option
|
6-speed Torque Converter
|
Price
|
Rs 16.27 lakh to Rs 17.48 lakh
-
The Creta and Verna share the 115PS 1.5-litre diesel engine, with the same 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.
-
The price range of Creta is between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 17.53 lakh.
-
The diesel-automatic variants demand up to Rs 1.5 lakh more than the manual variants.
Kia Seltos
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre
|
Power
|
115PS
|
Torque
|
250Nm
|
Automatic Gearbox Option
|
6-speed Torque Converter
|
Price
|
Rs 13.79 lakh to Rs 17.45 lakh
-
Kia Seltos is available with a 1.5-litre diesel engine, rated at 115PS and 250Nm.
-
Transmission options include 6-speed manual and automatic.
-
Prices of the Seltos range between Rs 9.89 lakh to Rs 17.45 lakh.
-
The diesel-automatic variants are priced Rs 1 lakh more than the manual variants.
Tata Harrier / Safari
|
Engine
|
2.0-litre
|
Power
|
170PS
|
Torque
|
350Nm
|
Gearbox Options
|
6-speed Torque Converter
|
Price
|
Rs 16.50 lakh to Rs 20.45 lakh (Harrier) / Rs 17.25 lakh to RS 21.45 lakh (Safari)
-
The Harrier and Safari both are diesel-powered SUVs, offering 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options.
-
They get a 2.0-litre diesel engine that is rated at 170PS and 350Nm.
-
The price range of Harrier starts from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 20.45 lakh, with its diesel-automatic variants demanding Rs 1.25 lakh more.
-
The Safari is priced between Rs 14.69 lakh to Rs 21.45 lakh. Its diesel-automatic variants demand Rs 1.25 lakh over the manual variants.
(All Prices ex-showroom)
