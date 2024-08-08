Published On Aug 08, 2024 04:01 PM By Yashika for Honda City

Along with the monthly offers, Honda is also offering a 3-year Free Maintenance Package on all cars

Get maximum benefits of up to Rs 96,000 on Honda Amaze.

Avail savings of up to Rs 90,000 on the Honda City Hybrid.

The Honda City is offered with discounts of up to Rs 88,000.

Honda Elevate can be had with benefits of up to Rs 65,000.

All offers are valid till the end of August 2024.

Honda has released its set of discounts for August 2024, offering benefits across its entire portfolio, including the Honda City and Honda Amaze. The carmaker is also offering a 3-year free maintenance package, valid for up to 3 years or 30,000 km, whichever is earlier as part of the August offers. Unlike previous months, Honda has not provided the finer details of the total benefits, such as cash discounts, corporate discounts, and exchange bonuses available with most of its offerings this month. Here are the model-wise offer details.

Amaze

Offers Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 96,000

The aforementioned offers are available with the top-spec VX and Elite variants of the Honda Amaze and are the highest among all the models.

That said, customers opting for the base-spec E and mid-spec S variants can get total benefits of Rs 76,000 and Rs 86,000, respectively.

Honda’s sub-4m sedan is priced between Rs 7.20 lakh and Rs 9.96 lakh.

Honda City Hybrid

Offers Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 90,000

The Honda City Hybrid only comes with a total discount of up to Rs 90,000 across all the variants.

Prices of the Honda City Hybrid range from Rs 19 lakh to Rs 20.55 lakh.

Fifth-Gen City

Offers Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 88,000

The carmaker is offering the Honda City sedan with a total discount of up to Rs 88,000 on all its variants.

It is priced from Rs 11.82 lakh to Rs 16.35 lakh.

Honda Elevate

Offers Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 65,000

Honda is offering the Elevate SUV with total benefits of up to Rs 65,000.

The Honda Elevate is priced between Rs 11.69 lakh and Rs 16.43 lakh.

Note: The above-mentioned offers are valid until stock lasts.

The discounts mentioned above may vary depending on the state and city. Please contact your nearest dealership for more details.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom Delhi.

