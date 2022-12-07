Published On Dec 07, 2022 01:27 PM By Shreyash for Tata Harrier

This time, CNG models are also carrying benefits, however, no rebates are available on EVs.

Save up to Rs 65,000 on midsize Tata SUVs.

Get discounts of up to Rs 35,000 on Tiago and Tigor.

Tata Nexon is only carrying a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000.

No savings are available on the Tata Altroz.

All offers are valid till the end of December 2022.

Tata announces its year-end incentives on some models, which include CNG options as well. This month, midsize SUVs are the ones to come with the highest benefits, while the Nexon gets the lowest discount offer. There are no benefits to be had with EVs and the Altroz.

Here’s the model-wise offer details from Tata. Let’s have a look:

Tata Safari:

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 40,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 65,000

The Safari is offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, though it still drops the corporate bonus.

The benefits can be availed of on all variants of the SUV.

Tata Safari is priced between Rs 15.45 lakh and Rs 23.76 lakh.

Tata Harrier:

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 40,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 70,000

The Harrier gets an additional corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000.

Offers are valid on all the variants of the midsize Tata SUV.

Recently, Tata also hinted at the arrival of a new edition of the SUV, which is further detailed here.

Tata Harrier is priced between Rs 14.80 lakh and Rs 22.25 lakh.

Tata Tiago:

Offers Amount All Petrol Variants CNG Cash Discount Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 38,000 Up to Rs 38,000

Tata is offering a cash discount on all variants of the entry-level hatchback, including CNG ones. Recently, the carmaker had also released two new iterations of the Tiago, the EV and the NRG iCNG.

Tata Tiago prices range from Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 7.90 lakh.

Tata Tigor:

Offers Amount All Petrol Variants CNG Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 38,000 Up to Rs 38,000

Tata’s subcompact sedan, the Tigor, gets a cash discount of Rs 20,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

The total benefits are the same as Tiago, and the offers are valid on all variants.

The sub-four-metre sedan’s price starts from Rs 6.10 lakh and tops at Rs 8.84 lakh.

Tata Nexon:

Offers Amount Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 5,000

Tata’s top-seller is offered with the lowest monetary benefits this month, coming with only a corporate bonus of up to Rs 5,000.

For the petrol variant of the Nexon, the benefits are reduced to Rs 3,000.

Tata’s subcompact SUV costs from Rs 7.70 lakh to 14.18 lakh.

Note:

The offers mentioned above may vary depending on your city and State. Corporate offers vary between different groups. Hence, please contact the Tata dealership situated nearest to you for more details. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

