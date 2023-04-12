Published On Apr 12, 2023 06:48 PM By Shreyash

Salman’s new movie, “Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan”, is set to release on 21st April, on the occasion of Eid

Salman Khan's movies are often filled with exciting and over-the-top action sequences, often involving cars. This time, a bunch of black SUVs were featured in the trailer of his newest forthcoming film, "Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan."

Cars Stars

While most of the SUVs seen in the teaser were black, the list starts with a black Toyota Innova that was attempting to strike the lead female character played by actress Pooja Hegde. Our wonderful bhaijaan rescued the actress from the rushing Innova, but which model was it? It was the first-gen Innova which was introduced in India in 2005.

Moving on, another scene shows the movie's villain with three black SUVs, a Porsche Cayenne and two Toyota Fortuners. The Fortuner was the previous generation vehicle before the facelift. In another scene featuring a trio of black SUVs, we see older generations of the Range Rover, Audi Q7, and Mercedes-Benz GLE.

But wait, it's a Salman Khan film, and how can we forget our Indian tough-roader, yep, we're talking about Mahindra Thar, which was also spotted in black behind the film's lead villain. Then there's an old blue Honda City that gets smashed as someone gets thrown on it from a height. We do hope it was just a derelict and not a fully-functional model used in the stunt as it is quite a collector’s car these days.

Summing Up

Going by the teaser, Bhaijaan's forthcoming movie appears to be action-packed and intriguing. If you're a Salman Khan fan and reading this, his film “Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan” will be released on April 21 in theaters, on the occasion of Eid. We wonder what other scenes will feature some cool automotive moments? Do let us know in the comments if you go see the movie.