Modified On Jul 08, 2022 01:54 PM By CarDekho

The nationwide camp will run until July 14 and offer free car wash and checkup along with additional benefits

Renault India is undertaking a week-long monsoon service camp for its customers from July 8-14. The service camp will offer a free-of-cost vehicle checkup to locate and address any issues with the car. Customers can avail of this service at all Renault dealerships across the country.

The camp further holds additional services like free car wash and benefits like a 10 per cent discount on roadside assistance and extended warranty, and up to 50 per cent off on some accessories.

There’s also a 15 per cent discount on labour charges, 10 per cent off on some parts, five per cent discount on engine oil and special deals for specific tyre brands. ‘My Renault’ registered customers get an additional five per cent discount on some parts and accessories.

Here’s the press release for more information:

RENAULT ANNOUNCES NATIONWIDE MONSOON CAMP 2022

A seven-day long Service Camp from July 8th - July 14th at all Renault India dealership facilities

Together with a comprehensive car check and maintenance, there are special offers on parts and accessories

New Delhi, July 08, 2022: Continuing its commitment to enhance customer satisfaction with a superlative brand ownership experience, Renault has announced the commencement of a seven-day long Monsoon Camp for its customers from 8th to 14th July 2022 at all its service touchpoints across India.

Aimed at providing trouble free experience and optimal performance of Renault cars during the mosoon, the Renault Mosoon Camp will be organised adhering to the safety standards by maintaining hygiene and sanitization norms at the dealerships. The seven day monsoon service camp will offer Renault owners a free car check-up as per the guidelines stipulated by Renault India enabling a detailed examination of all key functions of the car, with trained and well-qualified service technicians dedicated to provide the care and expert attention needed for the cars. Such periodical checks ensures necessary actions for enhanced performance of the car and provide customers a rewarding ownership experience with the brand.

Also Read: Renault To Enter India’s Electric Car Space With Ground-up EVs

In addition to a wide range of services including free car wash and comprehensive car checkup, the Renault Monsoon Camp will offer exclusive benefits to the customers like discount on select Parts & Accessories, Road Side Assistance and Extended Warranty. The customers can avail a host of exciting offers including upto 50% discount on select accessories, 15% discount on Labour Charges, attractive offers on car cleaning products, 10% discount on select parts, 10% discount on Extended Warranty enrolment and Road Side Assistance (RSA), 5% discount on Engine oil change, special offer on tyres (select brands) along with additional 5% discount on select Parts & Accessories for My Renault Registered Customers. In addition to these, exciting free gifts will be given to all the customers visiting during the week to make it a delightful experience for customers to cherish for long.

Renault has undertaken many first-of-its-kind after-sales and customer centric initiatives to offer a seamless brand ownership experience to its customers. These include – Renault SECURE, Renault ASSURED, Renault ASSIST, Renault EASY CARE ,Workshop on Wheels (WoW), MY Renault App and regular customer service camps. In a decade of its presence in India, Renault has made significant progress which includes a state of the art manufacturing facility, a world-class technology centre, logistics and design centre in India. This strong foundation backed by its unique product strategy and pioneering customer satisfaction initiatives have been instrumental in Renault achieving the milestone of more than 8,00,000 customers in India.