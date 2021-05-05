  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsRenault’s Offering The Kiger With Benefits For The First Time This Month
English | हिंदी

Renault’s Offering The Kiger With Benefits For The First Time This Month

Modified On May 05, 2021 08:29 AM By Rohit for Renault Kiger

  • 7358 Views
  • Write a comment

Other Renault models come with discounts of up to Rs 75,000 this month

  • The Kiger gets a 5-year/1lakh km extended warranty as a loyalty benefit.

  • Maximum discount of up to Rs 75,000 offered on the Duster Turbo.

  • Renault is offering savings of up to Rs 52,000 on the Kwid.

  • The Triber carries discounts of up to Rs 55,000.

  • All offers valid for the month of May.

Renault India has rolled out various discounts and benefits on all its models for the month of May 2021. The Kiger has also been included in the offer’s list for the first time, though it doesn’t get any cash, exchange, or corporate discounts. All benefits are valid until the end of the month. Let’s take a look at the model-wise offers:

Renault Kiger

The Kiger comes with a 5-year/1lakh km extended warranty as a loyalty benefit, including either an exchange benefit or on buying an additional Renault car.

Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here.

Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 20,000

Additional Cash Discount

Rs 2,000 (only on 2021 Kwid)

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 20,000

Loyalty Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount or Rural Offer

Up to Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 52,000

  • Renault is offering the 2020 Kwid with a cash discount of Rs 20,000. If you wish to buy the 2021 model, the same discount drops to Rs 10,000.

  • The additional cash discount of Rs 2,000 is available on bookings made either on Renault’s website or app for the 2021 Kwid.

  • There is a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000, which either includes an exchange bonus or a cash discount for those buying an additional Renault model.

  • The Kwid gets a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000 or a rural discount of Rs 5,000. Only one of the two benefits can be availed at one time.

  • The base-spec STD and second-to-base RXE 0.8-litre only carry a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000.

  • There’s no discount on the limited-edition dual-tone Neotech variants.

Renault Triber

Renault Triber

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 25,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 20,000

Loyalty Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount or Rural Offer

Up to Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 55,000

  • Renault is offering a cash discount up to Rs 25,000 on the 2020 model.

  • The 2021 Triber comes with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an additional cash discount of Rs 5,000 for bookings made either on Renault’s website or app.

  • Select variants of the Triber are eligible for an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000. The latter can be availed either as an exchange bonus or a cash discount (for those buying an additional Renault car).

  • There’s a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000 for select employees. For rural customers (farmers, sarpanches, and members of gram panchayats), the carmaker is offering a special benefit of Rs 5,000. Buyers can either avail the corporate discount or the rural offer, but not both at the same time.

  • Renault is offering an additional exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 to buyers from states with no Renault Finance facility.

  • Buyers can also avail a special 6.99 percent rate of interest calculated on a loan amount of Rs 3.15 lakh for a tenure of 18 months.

  • The carmaker is providing the base-spec RXE with only a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000.

Renault Duster

Renault Duster Turbo

Offer

Amount

Duster

Duster Turbo

Cash Discount

--

Up to Rs 30,000

Exchange Bonus (RXS and RXZ)

Rs 30,000

Rs 30,000

Loyalty Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount or Rural Offer

Up to Rs 30,000 or Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 30,000 or Rs 15,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 45,000

Up to Rs 75,000

  • The base-spec RXE of the Duster Turbo carries a loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000.

  • Renault is offering a cash discount of Rs 30,000 only on the Duster Turbo’s RXS CVT and MT variants.

  • There’s also a corporate discount of up to Rs 30,000 or a rural offer of Rs 15,000. Buyers can avail only one at a given time.

  • Moreover, there’s a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 15,000, available either as an exchange bonus or a cash discount (for those buying an additional Renault model).

Note: These offers vary across states and variants. Please contact your nearest Renault dealership for the exact details.

Read More on : Renault Kiger AMT

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Renault Kiger

Read Full News
  • Renault Kiger
  • Renault KWID
  • Renault Triber
  • Renault Duster

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?