Other Renault models come with discounts of up to Rs 75,000 this month

The Kiger gets a 5-year/1lakh km extended warranty as a loyalty benefit.

Maximum discount of up to Rs 75,000 offered on the Duster Turbo.

Renault is offering savings of up to Rs 52,000 on the Kwid.

The Triber carries discounts of up to Rs 55,000.

All offers valid for the month of May.

Renault India has rolled out various discounts and benefits on all its models for the month of May 2021. The Kiger has also been included in the offer’s list for the first time, though it doesn’t get any cash, exchange, or corporate discounts. All benefits are valid until the end of the month. Let’s take a look at the model-wise offers:

Renault Kiger

The Kiger comes with a 5-year/1lakh km extended warranty as a loyalty benefit, including either an exchange benefit or on buying an additional Renault car.

Renault Kwid

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Additional Cash Discount Rs 2,000 (only on 2021 Kwid) Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Up to Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 52,000

Renault is offering the 2020 Kwid with a cash discount of Rs 20,000. If you wish to buy the 2021 model, the same discount drops to Rs 10,000.

The additional cash discount of Rs 2,000 is available on bookings made either on Renault’s website or app for the 2021 Kwid.

There is a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000, which either includes an exchange bonus or a cash discount for those buying an additional Renault model.

The Kwid gets a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000 or a rural discount of Rs 5,000. Only one of the two benefits can be availed at one time.

The base-spec STD and second-to-base RXE 0.8-litre only carry a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000.

There’s no discount on the limited-edition dual-tone Neotech variants.

Renault Triber

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Up to Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 55,000

Renault is offering a cash discount up to Rs 25,000 on the 2020 model.

The 2021 Triber comes with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an additional cash discount of Rs 5,000 for bookings made either on Renault’s website or app.

Select variants of the Triber are eligible for an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000. The latter can be availed either as an exchange bonus or a cash discount (for those buying an additional Renault car).

There’s a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000 for select employees. For rural customers (farmers, sarpanches, and members of gram panchayats), the carmaker is offering a special benefit of Rs 5,000. Buyers can either avail the corporate discount or the rural offer, but not both at the same time.

Renault is offering an additional exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 to buyers from states with no Renault Finance facility.

Buyers can also avail a special 6.99 percent rate of interest calculated on a loan amount of Rs 3.15 lakh for a tenure of 18 months.

The carmaker is providing the base-spec RXE with only a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000.

Renault Duster

Offer Amount Duster Duster Turbo Cash Discount -- Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus (RXS and RXZ) Rs 30,000 Rs 30,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Up to Rs 30,000 or Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 30,000 or Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 45,000 Up to Rs 75,000

The base-spec RXE of the Duster Turbo carries a loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000.

Renault is offering a cash discount of Rs 30,000 only on the Duster Turbo’s RXS CVT and MT variants.

There’s also a corporate discount of up to Rs 30,000 or a rural offer of Rs 15,000. Buyers can avail only one at a given time.

Moreover, there’s a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 15,000, available either as an exchange bonus or a cash discount (for those buying an additional Renault model).

Note: These offers vary across states and variants. Please contact your nearest Renault dealership for the exact details.

