Published On May 02, 2023 01:34 PM By Rohit for Renault Kiger

The Kiger’s RXT (O) variant comes with alloy wheels, LED lighting and a touchscreen infotainment system

Renault has cut the price of the RXT (O) MT variant by Rs 25,000, now offering it at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The RXT (O) gets an 8-inch touchscreen and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Its safety kit includes up to four airbags, ESP, and a reversing camera.

The SUV gets two petrol engine options: 1-litre naturally aspirated unit and 1-litre turbo-petrol.

Renault has priced the Kiger from Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Renault Kiger’s one-below-top RXT (O) variant has just received a couple of updates, although only applicable to the manual option. It has been given a price cut along with one major feature upgrade.

Revised Price, Same Feature Set

Until now, Renault had priced the RXT (O) MT at Rs 8.24 lakh, but is now offering it for Rs 7.99 lakh, which is a price drop of Rs 25,000.

It has carried on with its existing set of features including an 8-inch touchscreen, LED headlights and taillights, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Recent Safety Update

Renault had updated the safety features list of all its cars including the Kiger in February 2023. The SUV now comes with electronic stability programme (ESP), traction control, hill-start assist and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) as standard. Other safety features on board also include up to four airbags and a reversing camera.

Also Read: Debunking The Myths And Methodology Around Modern Engine Break-in Methods

Two Petrol Engine Options

The Kiger offers a choice of two petrol engines: a 1-litre naturally aspirated unit (72PS/96Nm) and the other a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (100PS/160Nm). Both are paired to a 5-speed manual transmission as standard, and the automatic transmission for both units includes an optional 5-speed AMT for the former and a CVT for the latter.

Prices And Rivals

Renault has priced the Kiger in the range of Rs 6.50 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh. The Kiger is a rival to sub-4m SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, and Nissan Magnite, while also going up against cross-hatches like the Citroen C3, Maruti Fronx and the upcoming Hyundai Exter.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Renault Kiger AMT