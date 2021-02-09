Published On Feb 09, 2021 05:05 PM By Rohit for Renault Kiger

Renault’s sub-4m SUV will utilise the same underpinnings as the Nissan Magnite

Production-spec Renault Kiger was unveiled on January 28.

The first Kiger SUV has been rolled out at Renault’s Chennai plant.

It will be powered by either a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated or turbo-petrol engine.

Features on offer will include an air purifier, wireless charging, and digital driver’s display.

Expected to be priced between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The production-spec Renault Kiger was unveiled on January 28. Renault has now commenced mass production of the sub-4m SUV at its Chennai plant ahead of its March launch. The SUV has already started reaching various dealer stockyards where it was even clicked in different exterior shades . While official pre-launch bookings are likely to begin soon, reservations for the SUV are already underway at select dealerships.

As per the image, the Kiger in question is finished in its signature Caspian Blue shade while it does not appear to have the contrasting black roof seen on the dual-tone paint options. Renault will equip the SUV with features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital driver’s display, wireless charging, an air purifier, and push-button start/stop. On the safety front, it will get hill start assist, up to four airbags, and vehicle dynamic control.

Renault’s sub-4m SUV will be a petrol-only offering based on the recently launched Nissan Magnite ’s platform. Here’s a look at the engine options that will be on offer:

Engine 1,0-litre naturally aspirated unit 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit Power 72PS 100PS Torque 96Nm 160Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/ 5-speed CVT

We expect the Kiger’s pricing to fall in the range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). The Renault SUV will serve as a competitor to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet , Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, and Toyota Urban Cruiser.