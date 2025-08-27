Renault Kiger Facelift’s Base-spec Authentic Variant Explained In 11 Images

For starters, the base-spec Kiger only has the basics covered in terms of features, alongside a single choice for engine and transmission

The Renault Kiger has received its much-awaited facelift, bringing a sharper design, new colour options, additional features, and newly named variants: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, and Emotion. The Authentic trim serves as the entry point for the Kiger. While it misses out on several additions, it still covers the basics. Here’s everything you need to know in detail about the base variant of the 2025 Kiger.

Front

The Kiger Authentic variant gets the sharp LED DRLs and the 10-slat updated grille on its face. The headlights sit lower on the bumper and use basic halogen units. Since this is the entry-level trim, it misses out on the LED projector headlights, the LED fog lights, as well as the silver skid plate seen on higher variants. Instead, it gets a plain black finish on the bumper, keeping the design simple.

Side

This base variant of the Kiger comes with simple silver-finished 16-inch steel wheels with covers, unlike the dual-tone alloy wheels in the higher trims. It sports a more sober look with elements like black door handles, turn-indicator integrated outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs), and black claddings on the door panels. The sportier touches like red brake callipers, black roof rails, are offered on the higher variants.

Rear

At the back, the Renault Kiger Authentic keeps a clean and simple look with its wide tailgate and new 2D Renault logo at the centre. For good, the taillights are LED units like in higher variants. It gets a plain black bumper instead of the silver skid plate. Other things missed out include a rear wiper and washer, and the shark fin antenna that are available in the higher-spec versions.

Colours

If you choose the Kiger Authentic variant, you can opt for the SUV in three single-tone colour options: Moonlight Silver, Ice Cool White and Stealth Black. Some other shades like Caspian Blue, Radiant Red and the new ones - Shadow Grey and Oasis Yellow are not available with this trim. So is for the dual-tone hues. You can check out the variant-wise colour distribution in this report.

Interior

The interior of the Renault Kiger Authentic variant is kept very basic with a simple black-and-grey theme with black fabric upholstery. The dashboard has a clean layout with manual AC controls and plenty of hard plastics.

Instead of a touchscreen, this base trim only gets a blank space on the centre console. The steering wheel is a plain three-spoke unit without controls, and the instrument cluster uses analogue dials with a MID.

The good part is that the base variant gets both front and rear centre armrests for comfort. However, the more upmarket things like leatherette upholstery, the new lighter cabin theme, and auto AC with rear vents are reserved for the higher trims.

Features & Safety

The base variant of the Renault Kiger gets the basics covered with a manual AC with heater, PM2.5 air filter, front and rear power windows, a rear centre armrest with cupholders, and remote keyless entry. It misses out on an infotainment system, a digital driver’s display, a sound system and ventilated seats altogether, all of which are seen in higher variants.

On the safety front, the Kiger facelift, however, does not miss out on a lot. It has six airbags as standard, besides other features like ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. The only misses are auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers, and a 360-degree camera.

Powertrain

The overall specification of the new Kiger is as follows:

Engine 1-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm 160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT) Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT, CVT^

However, the Kiger Authentic variant is only available with the NA petrol engine along with a manual gearbox. A CNG kit can also be retrofitted for an additional cost of Rs 79,500.

Price & Rivals

The base Authentic variant of the 2025 Renault Kiger is priced at Rs 6.30 lakh, while its price ranges up to Rs 11.30 lakh (both are introductory & festive, ex-showroom). The Kiger rivals the likes of Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, and the Skoda Kylaq in the segment.

