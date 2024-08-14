Modified On Aug 14, 2024 06:33 PM By Yashika for Tata Nexon

Planning to buy a sub-4m SUV this August? Be prepared to get it by the year-end!

The sub-4m SUVs segment continues to be one of the most popular spaces in India, thereby leading to long waiting periods. There are as many as eight SUVs in this space, including the more popular Maruti Brezza and Hyundai Venue. If you are planning to get the Mahindra XUV 3XO home this month, you might need to wait till the end of this year. Check the model-wise waiting period in 20 major cities detailed below:

City Tata Nexon Maruti Brezza Hyundai Venue Hyundai Venue N Line Kia Sonet Mahindra XUV3XO Nissan Magnite Renault Kiger New Delhi 1-2 months 1.5-2 months 0.5-1 month 1.5-2 months 2 months 2.5 months No Waiting No Waiting Bengaluru 1-2 months 1-2 months 0.5 month 1 month 1.5 months 3-5 months 1 month 0.5 month Mumbai No Waiting 2 months 3 months 3 months 1 month 3-5 months 1 month 0.5-1 month Hyderabad 2 months No Waiting 3-4 months 3 months 1 month 4.5 months 2 months 0.5 month Pune 1.5 months 2-3 months 2 months 2 months No Waiting 4 months 1 week No Waiting Chennai 2 months 1-2 months 1.5 months 3 months 1 month 4 months 1 month No Waiting Jaipur No Waiting 2.5 months 3 months 3 months 2-3 months 3 months 1.5-2 months 1 month Ahmedabad 1.5-2 months 3 months 3 months 3 months 1-2 months 2.5-3 months No Waiting 0.5-1 month Gurugram 1 month No Waiting 1.5-2 months 2.5 months 1 month 2.5 months No Waiting No Waiting Lucknow 1.5 month 2-3 months 3 months 3 months 1 month 2.5 months 1 week No Waiting Kolkata 1-1.5 month 1-2 months 3 months 3 months No Waiting 3-4 months 1 month No Waiting Thane 1 month 2-3 months 2 months 2 months No Waiting 3-5 months 0.5-1 month 1 month Surat 2 months 2-3 months 3 months 2.5-3.5 months No Waiting 2 months 0.5 month No Waiting Ghaziabad 1.5-2 months 1 month 1 month 3 months 1 month 3 months 0.5-1 month 0.5-1 month Chandigarh 2 months 2-3 months 3 months 3 months 2 months 3 months 0.5-1 month 1 month Coimbatore 1 month 0.5 month 3 months 3 months 1 month 3-4 months No Waiting No Waiting Patna 2 months 2-3 months 3 months 1 month 1.5 months 3 months No Waiting No Waiting Faridabad 1 month No Waiting 3 months 3 months 1 month 4 months No Waiting No Waiting Indore No Waiting 1-1.5 months 2 months 2 months 1 month 3-5 months 1 week 0.5 month Noida 1-2 months 3-4 months 2.5-3.5 months 2-2.5 months 0.5-1 month 3 months 0.5-1 month No Waiting

Key Takeaways

The Tata Nexon has an average waiting period of two months in most cities on the list above. That said, buyers in Mumbai, Jaipur, and Indore can bring home the SUV immediately.

Maruti Brezza, which is also one of the top-selling sub-4m SUVs in India, is witnessing an average waiting time of almost 2 months. That said, if you live in Noida, be prepared to wait for up to 4 months. Buyers in Hyderabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad can take their SUV home without any waiting.

Both the Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line are experiencing an average waiting time of up to 2.5 months in most cities. Customers in New Delhi, Ghaziabad, Bengaluru, and Patna can take either of the Venue models home in 1 month.

The Kia Sonet’s average waiting period is up to 1 month. For customers living in Pune, Kolkata, Thane, and Surat, the SUV is readily available for delivery this month.

With up to 5 months of wait time in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Thane, and Indore, it’s the Mahindra XUV3XO that has the maximum waiting period among subcompact SUVs this August. It can be taken home in Surat the quickest with just 2 months of waiting.

The Nissan Magnite has also the same waiting period as the Kiger with average waiting period of 1 month and no waiting in cities like New Delhi, Pune, Chennai, Gurugram, Lucknow, Kolkata, Surat, and Coimbatore.

The Renault Kiger is one of the most readily available SUV’s in the segment with an average wait time of 1 month, and zero waiting in New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Coimbatore, Patna, and Faridabad.

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on the variant and colour selected, and the stock available at the dealership. Please contact your nearest Tata dealership for more details.

