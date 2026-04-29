Renault Duster vs Tata Sierra Safety Compared: Bharat NCAP Scores Put Against Each Other

With the Renault Duster now put through its Bharat NCAP crash tests, the spotlight naturally shifts to how it compares with its closest rivals. One of the most relevant benchmarks here is the Tata Sierra, which has already established itself as a strong performer on the safety front.

Both SUVs carry a full five-star rating, but as always, the headline number doesn’t tell the whole story. The finer details reveal where each one stands out. Let’s break it down.

Bharat NCAP Crash Test Ratings And Scores Compared

Here’s a detailed look at how the Renault Duster and Tata Sierra stack up in Bharat NCAP testing:

Parameters Renault Duster Tata Sierra Adult Safety Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) Score 30.49/32 31.14/32 Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test Score 14.49/16 15.14/16 Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test Score 16/16 16/16 Side Pole Impact Test (Pole) OK OK Child Safety Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Child Occupant Protection (COP) Score 45/49 44.73/49 Child Safety Dynamic Score 24/24 23.73/24 CRS Installation Score 12/12 12/12 Vehicle Assessment Score 9/13 9/13

Renault Duster Crash Test Result

The Duster delivers a well-rounded safety performance, scoring 30.49 out of 32 for adult occupant protection.

In the frontal offset crash test, it manages 14.49/16, which points to solid structural integrity, though not quite class-leading. The side impact test is where it really impresses, returning a perfect 16/16, along with a clean result in the side pole test.

For child safety, the Duster puts in a strong showing with a 45/49 score, including full marks in both dynamic testing and CRS installation. That makes it particularly reassuring for buyers prioritising family safety.

Tata Sierra Crash Test Result

The Sierra takes a slight lead in adult protection, scoring 31.14 out of 32. It performs better in the frontal crash test with a 15.14/16 score, suggesting marginally stronger impact management in head-on scenarios. Side impact results remain identical to the Duster, with a full 16/16 and a successful pole test result.

When it comes to child safety, the Sierra records 44.73/49, which is just a fraction lower than the Duster. The difference is minimal, but worth noting if you’re comparing the two closely.

Takeaways

Both the Renault Duster and Tata Sierra tick the most important box with their five-star safety ratings, so neither leaves you short on basic crash protection.

The Sierra’s slightly higher adult protection score gives it a marginal advantage, especially in frontal impacts. The Duster, on the other hand, holds a small edge in child occupant protection, making it equally compelling for family use.

In practical terms, the gap between the two isn’t significant. Safety alone is unlikely to be the deciding factor here, and buyers will probably base their choice on other aspects like features, comfort and overall driving experience.

Safety Features Onboard

Both SUVs come equipped with a comprehensive set of safety features. The Renault Duster includes multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), seat belt reminders for all occupants and pedestrian protection systems as standard.

The Tata Sierra offers a similar setup, with multiple airbags, ESC and seat belt reminders available across variants. In addition, both SUVs feature ISOFIX mounts, ABS with EBD, traction control and other essential safety systems expected in this segment.

Price & Rivals

Here is the price range of both compact SUVs for your reference:

Model Price (ex-showroom) Renault Duster Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh Tata Sierra Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 21.29 lakh

If you’re exploring this segment, other options include the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Skoda Kushaq Facelift, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and Volkswagen Taigun.