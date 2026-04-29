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    Renault Duster vs Tata Sierra Safety Compared: Bharat NCAP Scores Put Against Each Other

    Same 5-star rating for both, but the Sierra just nudges ahead in adult protection

    Published On Apr 29, 2026 11:20 AM By CarDekho

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    Renault Duster vs Tata Sierra

    With the Renault Duster now put through its Bharat NCAP crash tests, the spotlight naturally shifts to how it compares with its closest rivals. One of the most relevant benchmarks here is the Tata Sierra, which has already established itself as a strong performer on the safety front.

    Both SUVs carry a full five-star rating, but as always, the headline number doesn’t tell the whole story. The finer details reveal where each one stands out. Let’s break it down.

    Bharat NCAP Crash Test Ratings And Scores Compared

    Here’s a detailed look at how the Renault Duster and Tata Sierra stack up in Bharat NCAP testing:

    Parameters

    Renault Duster

    Tata Sierra

    Adult Safety Rating

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

    Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) Score

    30.49/32

    31.14/32

    Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test Score

    14.49/16

    15.14/16

    Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test Score

    16/16

    16/16

    Side Pole Impact Test (Pole)

    OK

    OK

    Child Safety Rating

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

    Child Occupant Protection (COP) Score

    45/49

    44.73/49

    Child Safety Dynamic Score

    24/24

    23.73/24

    CRS Installation Score

    12/12

    12/12

    Vehicle Assessment Score

    9/13

    9/13

    Renault Duster Crash Test Result

    The Duster delivers a well-rounded safety performance, scoring 30.49 out of 32 for adult occupant protection.

    Renault Duster BNCAP

    In the frontal offset crash test, it manages 14.49/16, which points to solid structural integrity, though not quite class-leading. The side impact test is where it really impresses, returning a perfect 16/16, along with a clean result in the side pole test.

    For child safety, the Duster puts in a strong showing with a 45/49 score, including full marks in both dynamic testing and CRS installation. That makes it particularly reassuring for buyers prioritising family safety.

    Tata Sierra Crash Test Result

    The Sierra takes a slight lead in adult protection, scoring 31.14 out of 32. It performs better in the frontal crash test with a 15.14/16 score, suggesting marginally stronger impact management in head-on scenarios. Side impact results remain identical to the Duster, with a full 16/16 and a successful pole test result.

    Tata Sierra

    When it comes to child safety, the Sierra records 44.73/49, which is just a fraction lower than the Duster. The difference is minimal, but worth noting if you’re comparing the two closely. 

    Takeaways

    Both the Renault Duster and Tata Sierra tick the most important box with their five-star safety ratings, so neither leaves you short on basic crash protection.

    The Sierra’s slightly higher adult protection score gives it a marginal advantage, especially in frontal impacts. The Duster, on the other hand, holds a small edge in child occupant protection, making it equally compelling for family use.

    In practical terms, the gap between the two isn’t significant. Safety alone is unlikely to be the deciding factor here, and buyers will probably base their choice on other aspects like features, comfort and overall driving experience.

    Safety Features Onboard

    Both SUVs come equipped with a comprehensive set of safety features. The Renault Duster includes multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), seat belt reminders for all occupants and pedestrian protection systems as standard.

    The Tata Sierra offers a similar setup, with multiple airbags, ESC and seat belt reminders available across variants. In addition, both SUVs feature ISOFIX mounts, ABS with EBD, traction control and other essential safety systems expected in this segment.

    Price & Rivals

    Here is the price range of both compact SUVs for your reference:

    Model

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Renault Duster

    Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh

    Tata Sierra

    Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 21.29 lakh

    If you’re exploring this segment, other options include the Hyundai Creta, Kia SeltosToyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti VictorisSkoda Kushaq Facelift, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and Volkswagen Taigun.

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