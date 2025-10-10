Renault Diwali 2025 Offers: Discounts Of Up To Rs 80,000 On Kwid, Kiger And Triber This Diwali

The pre-facelift Kiger attracts the highest benefits, while the updated 2025 Kiger and Triber doesn’t get any cash benefits

Renault has rolled out festive season offers this Diwali 2025 for the Kwid, Kiger and Triber. The French carmaker is offering total benefits of up to Rs 80,000. These offers include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate incentives and loyalty benefits, valid on select variants till October 31, 2025.

The pre-facelift models of the Kiger and Triber receive even higher discounts for the remaining stocks. We’ve detailed the model-wise discounts and benefits for the Renault cars below:

Renault Kwid

Offer Benefits Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Benefit Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Total Discount Up to Rs 35,000

The Renault Kwid gets a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000 apart from other benefits.

The Renault Kwid is offered in four variants: Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Climber.

The Kwid is priced from Rs 4.30 lakh to Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault Kiger

Offer 2025 Kiger Facelift Kiger Pre-facelift Cash Discount — Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Benefit Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 35,000 Scappage Benefit Up to Rs 35,000 Up to Rs 35,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Total Discount Up to Rs 45,000 Up to Rs 80,000

Renault is offering loyalty benefits of up to Rs 20,000 on select Kiger variants for existing Renault customers who want to upgrade or exchange their car.

On the Authentic variant of the new Kiger, Renault is only offering loyalty, Relive and referral benefits, with no cash, exchange or finance benefits.

For the pre-facelift RXE and RXL variants, only loyalty and Relive benefits apply, while the referral bonus is available from the RXL trim onwards.

Renault offers the 2025 Kiger in four variants: Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion, with both petrol and turbo-petrol engine options.

The SUV is priced from Rs 5.76 lakh to Rs 10.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault Triber

Offer 2025 Triber Facelift Triber Pre-facelift Cash Discount — Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Benefit Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 30,000 Scrappage Benefit Up to Rs 35,000 Up to Rs 35,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Total Discount Up to Rs 45,000 Up to Rs 75,000

The Triber gets loyalty benefits of up to Rs 13,000.

For the pre-facelift RXE and RXL variants, customers are eligible only for loyalty and Relive benefits, while referral offers start from the RXL trim.

Renault sells the Triber in four variants: Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion.

The Triber is priced from Rs 5.76 lakh to Rs 8.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and remains one of India’s most affordable 7-seater cars.

Why Is It A Good Time To Buy A Renault Car?

With the recent GST rate cut and festive season benefits, one can drive home at a brand new Renault at a good mouth watering price point. So we would advise that you consider purchasing your car now to avail it at a better price point. You can check the variant-wise prices of the Renault models post GST 2.0 rate cut, in this report.

