Renault Diwali 2025 Offers: Discounts Of Up To Rs 80,000 On Kwid, Kiger And Triber This Diwali
Modified On Oct 10, 2025 06:08 PM By Bikramjit
-
The pre-facelift Kiger attracts the highest benefits, while the updated 2025 Kiger and Triber doesn’t get any cash benefits
Renault has rolled out festive season offers this Diwali 2025 for the Kwid, Kiger and Triber. The French carmaker is offering total benefits of up to Rs 80,000. These offers include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate incentives and loyalty benefits, valid on select variants till October 31, 2025.
The pre-facelift models of the Kiger and Triber receive even higher discounts for the remaining stocks. We’ve detailed the model-wise discounts and benefits for the Renault cars below:
Renault Kwid
|
Offer
|
Benefits
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Exchange Benefit
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Total Discount
|
Up to Rs 35,000
-
The Renault Kwid gets a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000 apart from other benefits.
-
The Renault Kwid is offered in four variants: Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Climber.
-
The Kwid is priced from Rs 4.30 lakh to Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Renault Kiger
|
Offer
|
2025 Kiger Facelift
|
Kiger Pre-facelift
|
Cash Discount
|
—
|
Up to Rs 35,000
|
Exchange Benefit
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Up to Rs 35,000
|
Scappage Benefit
|
Up to Rs 35,000
|
Up to Rs 35,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Total Discount
|
Up to Rs 45,000
|
Up to Rs 80,000
-
Renault is offering loyalty benefits of up to Rs 20,000 on select Kiger variants for existing Renault customers who want to upgrade or exchange their car.
-
On the Authentic variant of the new Kiger, Renault is only offering loyalty, Relive and referral benefits, with no cash, exchange or finance benefits.
-
For the pre-facelift RXE and RXL variants, only loyalty and Relive benefits apply, while the referral bonus is available from the RXL trim onwards.
-
Renault offers the 2025 Kiger in four variants: Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion, with both petrol and turbo-petrol engine options.
-
The SUV is priced from Rs 5.76 lakh to Rs 10.34 lakh (ex-showroom).
Renault Triber
|
Offer
|
2025 Triber Facelift
|
Triber Pre-facelift
|
Cash Discount
|
—
|
Up to Rs 30,000
|
Exchange Benefit
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Up to Rs 30,000
|
Scrappage Benefit
|
Up to Rs 35,000
|
Up to Rs 35,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Total Discount
|
Up to Rs 45,000
|
Up to Rs 75,000
-
The Triber gets loyalty benefits of up to Rs 13,000.
-
For the pre-facelift RXE and RXL variants, customers are eligible only for loyalty and Relive benefits, while referral offers start from the RXL trim.
-
Renault sells the Triber in four variants: Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion.
-
The Triber is priced from Rs 5.76 lakh to Rs 8.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and remains one of India’s most affordable 7-seater cars.
Why Is It A Good Time To Buy A Renault Car?
With the recent GST rate cut and festive season benefits, one can drive home at a brand new Renault at a good mouth watering price point. So we would advise that you consider purchasing your car now to avail it at a better price point. You can check the variant-wise prices of the Renault models post GST 2.0 rate cut, in this report.
Additional Notes
-
These festive benefits are applicable for bookings made between October 1 and October 31, 2025.
-
Customers can claim either the corporate discount or the rural offer, but not both together.
-
The rural offer of Rs 4,000 applies only to eligible rural customers, such as farmers, sarpanch and gram panchayat members, and is processed only after submission and approval of valid documents.
-
Renault is offering a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000 exclusively for employees working with Renault-approved corporate organisations and public sector units (PSUs) under its corporate benefits programme.
-
Offers may vary by variant and location, and final discounts depend on dealer stock availability and eligibility verification. Please check with your nearest dealership.
1 out of 1 found this helpful