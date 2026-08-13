Remember The Original Mahindra Scorpio Getaway Pickup? Here’s A Refresher

Mahindra Scorpio is perhaps one of the most iconic brand names that’s ever come out of the Indian automotive industry, being older than two decades as of today. What started off as a leap of faith into the brand’s very first attempt at a ‘car’ that goes beyond just sheer utilitarianism has manifested itself into many avatars over the years. But not many know about the Scorpio Getaway, the pickup truck that has found home in many enthusiast garages, and was ahead of its time.

Although it never tasted mainstream success, the legacy of the pickup now lays the foundation for the much-awaited Scorpio N-based pickup set to be revealed later this week. As we eagerly await its spiritual successor, let’s take a trip down memory lane and take a close look at the Getaway:

Purposeful Design

Unlike futuristic Mahindra designs of today like the BE 6 or the XEV 9e, the Scorpio Getaway looked simple and purposeful. It still borrowed the boxy and, to some extent, basic proportions from the Scorpio of its time. Upfront, the familiar face continued; chunky bumpers, large rectangular headlamps and the ever-iconic hood scoop.

No LED light bars, no sharp cuts or creases, no connected taillamp setups. Just simple, classic lines which defined the handsomeness of cars back then.

A Blank Canvas

Most cars chase volumes, but the Scorpio Getaway didn’t. Instead, it was ahead of its time in catering to enthusiasts looking to customise and modify their machines to their liking. The no-nonsense nature, shared parts from the Scorpio and basic underpinnings made it a true favourite of cross-country explorers and even made its way into the garages of celebrities like Gul Panag and Bhaichung Bhutia.

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If you weren’t a fan of aftermarket parts, Mahindra even offered an extensive in-house customisation program with body kits, tonneau covers, auxiliary lights and a lot more.

Made Its Mark Globally

Being relatively niche in India did not mean the Getaway was not popular internationally. Infact, while we never got a pickup version of the third-generation Scorpio (now sold as the Scorpio Classic), it is still a staple of utilitarian pickup buyers in markets like South Africa, Australia and even Indonesia.

The Getaway truly made its mark globally, and continues to do so even today.

Powerful When Needed

Powering the Scorpio Getaway was a sole, old-school 2.6-litre diesel engine paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional 4x4 system. Here are its specifications:

Engine 2.6-litre CRDe diesel Power 115 PS Torque 278 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT Drivetrain RWD/4WD

RWD- Rear-wheel drive, 4WD- Four-wheel drive, MT- Manual Transmission

Not fancy and not excessive, this engine was also used in other Mahindras like the Bolero, which meant an abuse-friendly nature, dirt-cheap parts and torque that could spin the earth.

An Iconic Rebirth

If you are already tempted to go out and find a Scorpio Getaway for yourself, Mahindra is all set to revive its legacy with the upcoming Scorpio N-based pickup later this month. And we expect it to be a deserving spiritual successor, albeit now with all the luxuries like a massive touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, all sorts of gadgetry and powerful engines to not make it feel like a compromise. Pickup enthusiasts, brace yourselves, because this weekend could be very exciting.

What are your memories of the Scorpio Getaway? Let us know in the comments below!