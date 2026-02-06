Refreshed 2026 Tata Punch EV To LAUNCH On February 20: Here’s What To Expect

Tata Motors had earlier announced plans for 2026, which include three new electric vehicles: the Sierra EV, Avinya, and the updated Punch EV. The launch timeline is now out, with the Punch EV prices set to be announced on February 20. Recently, the Punch ICE has received its first major facelift in almost all departments, including design changes, new features, and even a new engine option.

Unlike the ICE version, the Punch EV is already well-equipped, but it is still expected to receive a round of updates to keep it relevant in the market. Here’s a closer look at what the updated Punch EV could offer.

Design

The 2026 Punch EV is likely to get subtle design updates. One can expect tweaks made to the bumpers and new alloy wheels. Where it could get one main difference is at the rear, where we expect it to get the new connected LED tail lamp setup from the facelifted Punch.

[Note: Image used is of the Punch ICE for reference]

Note: The Punch EV should also bring a refreshed colour palette like the Punch ICE, inheriting Tata’s new colour nomenclature.

Interior And Features

Inside, the Punch EV can feature a new upholstery theme and slightly tweaked elements in the dashboard layout. Although the dashboard, 2-spoke steering and its existing 10.25-inch infotainment system setup and 10.25-inch digital driver’s display are expected to be largely the same.

The existing Tata Punch EV is already loaded with plenty of features, which are likely to be carried forward. The highlights include a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, auto AC with rear vents, an electric single-pane sunroof, ventilated front seats, auto-dimming IRVM, a 6-speaker sound system, and keyless entry with push-button start/stop and connected car tech.

The safety features are also expected to be carried forward from the outgoing model, like six airbags, electronic stability control, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, a 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Notably, the EV can get some ADAS features over the Punch ICE, considering the blank radar found in the Punch ICE’s bumper.

Powertrain

The Tata Punch EV will likely carry the same battery pack options as its existing version. The specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 25 kWh 35 kWh No. of motor(s) 1 1 Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + 2) 315 km 421 km Power 82 PS 122 PS Torque 114 Nm 190 Nm

Notably, Tata could probably do some tweaks to the powertrain to eke out a bit better claimed range figures.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Tata Punch EV is expected to start from a similar price of around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It won’t have any direct segment rivals; however, it can be considered as an alternative to the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.