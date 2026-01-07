Production-spec Toyota Urban Cruiser TEASED In India For The First Time, Here’s What To Expect

The Urban Cruiser is a rebadged version of the Maruti e Vitara with the same powertrain but with tweaks in design

As the long wait for Maruti’s first electric vehicle, the e Vitara, is expected to near an end this month, its Toyota sibling, the Urban Cruiser, is set to launch soon as well. This is further confirmed by Toyota India’s latest teaser, which offers glimpses of the production-spec Toyota EV. Before diving into the details spotted in the teaser, here are the key details of the Maruti e Vitara that you might like to ponder upon.

What Was Shown in the Teaser?

The teaser reveals the monopod LED headlamps paired with eyebrow-style LED DRLs, which, if noticed closely, show pixel-style elements, unlike the Y-shaped lighting signature seen on the Maruti e Vitara. Along the side, the ‘BEV’ badging on the charging flap. Keen-eyed viewers can also make out parts of the silhouette, which will be same as the e Vitara.

What to Expect?

As mentioned earlier, and in line with Toyota’s approach to rebadged models, the Urban Cruiser will carry a slightly more sophisticated design treatment. While it retains the same proportions, silhouette, and dimensions as the e Vitara, Toyota seems to have toned down the creases and body lines, resulting in a cleaner and less muscular appearance. Restyled wheels will also be on offer to set it apart from its Maruti sibling.

Features & Safety

On the inside, the Urban Cruiser is expected to feature an interior layout similar to the e Vitara, albeit with a different colour scheme. The international version gets an all-black dashboard as opposed to the black / tan colour scheme of the e Vitara. It will also have a largely identical feature set. This includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display. Other features include a fixed glass roof, ventilated front seats, a 10-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, and ambient lighting.

In terms of safety, the SUV will be equipped with seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an electronic parking brake, front and rear parking sensors, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Notably, the Maruti e Vitara has already secured a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP.

Note: The Toyota Urban Cruiser was shown in its concept form at the Auto Expo 2025, which you can check here.

Powertrain

The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV will also share its powertrain with the e Vitara. However, unlike the international version that comes with an all-wheel-drive setup, the India-spec Urban Cruiser is expected to be offered only with a front-wheel-drive configuration.

Battery Option 49 kWh 61 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 Power 144 PS 174 PS Torque 192.5 Nm 192.5 Nm Claimed range 344km(WLTP) 543 km(ARAI) Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive

*AWD - all-wheel-drive

Expected Launch & Rivals

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is expected to be launched later this month, with prices likely starting from Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). The Urban Cruiser will take on the upcoming Tata Sierra EV, alongside the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV, and Tata Curvv EV.