Production-spec 2025 Tata Sierra EV TEASED For The First Time, Here’s What We Spotted

The Sierra EV sports the same yellow colour, but gets a different fascia in typical Tata fashion

Tata Motors has dropped a television commercial (TVC) for the upcoming 2025 Tata Sierra ICE. The video gives us a proper look at the SUV’s exterior and interior details ahead of its scheduled launch on November 25. Besides, the carmaker has also taken this opportunity to tease the Tata Sierra EV in its latest video, which many of you might have missed. So, here we give you a closer look at the production-spec Tata Sierra EV:

What Was Spotted?

The Tata Sierra ICE and Sierra EV share the same overall silhouette, and it’s hard to tell them apart when viewed from the side profile. Both have a nearly identical alloy wheel design and the same iconic Alpine window-like styling. What differentiates the two are their faces.

The front designs clearly set them apart, with the Sierra ICE getting a bold gloss-black grille with a pixel-style pattern, visible air intakes, and prominent ‘SIERRA’ lettering above the Tata logo.

The Sierra EV, however, features an EV-specific closed-off front with a more minimal look and a sleeker bumper for better aerodynamics. The Tata logo sits on the body-colored front panel, and the Sierra lettering has been done away with. Both versions have a full-width LED light bar, but a slight difference only keen-eyed viewers would notice, the ICE version has a sleeker light bar with pixel-like elements at the edges, while the EV sports a single, clean strip.

Unlike the LED headlamps placed on the black grille panel in the ICE version, the EV integrates its headlamps separately within the bumper section. Both have silver skid plates at the front. Overall, while the ICE Sierra looks more traditional, the EV appears more futuristic.

Expected Features & Safety

The Tata Sierra EV is also expected to keep things familiar in its cabin with the three-screen displays. However, one can expect different colour options to set both of them apart. Alongside, it will continue to offer modern features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, a JBL sound system, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, dual-zone climate control, and multi-colour ambient lighting.

It's likely to get some EV-specific additions as well, like vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging.

In terms of safety, it should offer multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System).

Expected Powertrain

Tata has not yet revealed the technical details of the Sierra EV, but it is expected to come with multiple battery pack options and a driving range of around 500 km on a full charge. Considering that Tata had teased the Sierra EV doing dune bashing, we also expect it to come with an all-wheel drive setup.

The Sierra ICE is up for a launch soon, and if you’re eyeing a petrol/diesel Sierra, here are the specifications we expect it to come with.

Expected Launch & Rivals

Tata hasn’t released the launch timeline for the Tata Sierra EV; however, it's likely to launch soon after its ICE sibling makes its way to the market. It is expected to be priced from around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will take on rivals such as Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV, and the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.