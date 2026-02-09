Production Begins At Tata Motors’ New Tamil Nadu Plant; Rolls Out Locally Assembled Range Rover Evoque

Today, Tata Motors has announced that production has commenced production at its brand-new facility in Panapakkam, Tamil Nadu. The Range Rover Evoque was the first vehicle to roll out from this brand new facility, which was graced by the presence of M.K. Stalin, Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and Mr. N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons & Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

Details Of The New Plant

This greenfield facility, built at a cost of Rs 9,000 crore is located in Panapakkam in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu. It will be utilised by Tata Motors to not only produce ICE cars, but produce their next-generation of EVs from both Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover.

With vehicle production now underway, Tata Motors will slowly expand the plant capacity to 250,000 units in a phased manner. It will be used for products sold in the local market as well as those exported to other countries too. According to Tata, this will also create more than 5,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities as well.

Notably, the plant has also been constructed in a record time! The carmaker signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government back in March 2024. And the foundation stone was laid down by Thiru M.K. Stalin in September 2024. Fast forward to February 2026 (17 months later), and the carmaker has begun production from its new facility with the local assembly of the Range Rover Evoque SUV, which is one of its most popular products in India.

Designed With Sustainability In Mind

In keeping with Tata Motors’ push for sustainability, this new plant has been designed with an environment-friendly theme, with the entire facility being powered solely by renewable energy sources. The carmaker also claims that it remains water-positive with minimal wastage while adhering to the strictest of global practices related to this subject.

Which all Jaguar Land Rover cars and Tata cars would you like to see roll out from this facility? Let us know in the comments.