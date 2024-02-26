Priya Mani Raj Of ‘The Family Man’ Series Buys A Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV
The GLC is available in two variants, GLC 300 and GLC 220d, and is priced from Rs 74.20 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India)
Priya Mani Raj, one of the lead actors of The Family Man web series, is the latest celebrity to pick up a new Mercedes SUV. She has just bought the second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC finished in a white paint shade.
More About The SUV
Mercedes-Benz brought the second-gen GLC to India in August 2023 in two variants: GLC 300 and GLC 220d. Prices of the Mercedes-Benz SUV start from Rs 74.20 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).
Powertrains On Offer
The latest GLC is available with both petrol and diesel engines, technical specifications of which are detailed in the below table:
|
Specification
|
GLC 300
|
GLC 220d
|
Engine
|
2-litre turbo-petrol, 4-cylinder
|
2-litre diesel, 4-cylinder
|
Power
|
258 PS
|
197 PS
|
Torque
|
400 Nm
|
440 Nm
|
Transmission
|
9-speed AT
|
9-speed AT
Mercedes-Benz also offers it with the ‘4MATIC’ all-wheel-drive (AWD) option and different drive modes, including one for off-roading.
What Tech Does It Get?
The Mercedes-Benz GLC is packed with a vertically placed 11.9-inch touchscreen system, a 12.3-inch digital driver display, dual-zone climate control, heated and powered front seats, and 64-colour ambient lighting.
The GLC’s safety net includes seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and some optional advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
GLC’s Competitors
The Mercedes-Benz GLC goes up against the Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, and BMW X3.
