Published On Feb 26, 2024 06:00 PM

The GLC is available in two variants, GLC 300 and GLC 220d, and is priced from Rs 74.20 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India)

Priya Mani Raj, one of the lead actors of The Family Man web series, is the latest celebrity to pick up a new Mercedes SUV. She has just bought the second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC finished in a white paint shade.

More About The SUV

Mercedes-Benz brought the second-gen GLC to India in August 2023 in two variants: GLC 300 and GLC 220d. Prices of the Mercedes-Benz SUV start from Rs 74.20 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

Powertrains On Offer

The latest GLC is available with both petrol and diesel engines, technical specifications of which are detailed in the below table:

Specification GLC 300 GLC 220d Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol, 4-cylinder 2-litre diesel, 4-cylinder Power 258 PS 197 PS Torque 400 Nm 440 Nm Transmission 9-speed AT 9-speed AT

Mercedes-Benz also offers it with the ‘4MATIC’ all-wheel-drive (AWD) option and different drive modes, including one for off-roading.

What Tech Does It Get?

The Mercedes-Benz GLC is packed with a vertically placed 11.9-inch touchscreen system, a 12.3-inch digital driver display, dual-zone climate control, heated and powered front seats, and 64-colour ambient lighting.

The GLC’s safety net includes seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and some optional advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

GLC’s Competitors

The Mercedes-Benz GLC goes up against the Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, and BMW X3.

