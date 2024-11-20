Planning To Buy A Compact SUV This November? Here’s How Long You Will Have To Wait

The Toyota Hyryder can make you wait for a year, while the Honda Elevate and Volkswagen Taigun are among the most readily available SUVs this November

The compact SUV space has expanded in recent years and has become the new favourite for Indian buyers. If you are looking to buy one this month, you might experience extended wait times specially on models like Toyota Hyrdyer, Hyundai Creta, and Tata Curvv. To assist you in making an informed decision, we have detailed the waiting period on compact SUVs for November 2024.

City Hyundai Creta Hyundai Creta N Line Kia Seltos Maruti Grand Vitara Toyota Hyryder Tata Curvv Skoda Kushaq Volkswagen Taigun Honda Elevate MG Astor New Delhi 2-2.5 months 1.5 months 1.5 months 0.5-1 month 7 months 2 months No waiting 2 weeks No waiting 0.5 month Bengaluru 1-1.5 months 2 months 1 week No waiting 2 months 2 months 3 months 1 week 1 month 1-2 months Mumbai 1-2 months 1-1.5 months No waiting No waiting 2-3 months 1.5-2 months 1-2 months 2 weeks No waiting 1 month Hyderabad 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months No waiting No waiting 2 months No waiting No waiting No waiting No waiting 0.5 month Pune 2 months 2 months No waiting 1 month 1 month 1-2 months No waiting No waiting No waiting 1 month Chennai 2 months 2 months 0.5-1 month No waiting 5 months 2 months 1 month 1.5 months No waiting No waiting Jaipur 2 months 2 months 1 month 1 month 1 month 1 month 1 month No waiting No waiting No waiting Ahmedabad 2 months 2.5-3.5 months 1 month No waiting 5-6 months 1.5 months 1-2 months 1 month 1 month 0.5-1 month Gurugram 2-3 months 1.5-2 months No waiting No waiting 6-10 months 1-2 months 1 month 1 month 0.5 month 1 month Lucknow 2 months 1-1.5 months 0.5 month 1 month 6 months 1.5 months 1 month 1-1.5 month 1 month 0.5 month Kolkata 2-3 months 2 moths No waiting 0.5-1 month 1 month 1.5 months 1-1.5 months 0.5 month No waiting No waiting Thane 1.5-2 months 2 months No waiting No waiting 10-12 months 1.5 months 1-2 months 1-2 weeks 2 weeks 1 month Surat 2 months 2 months 1 month No waiting 5 months 1-1.5 months 1-2 months 1 week 2 weeks 0.5-1 month Ghaziabad 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 0.5-1 month 5 months 2 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months No waiting 1 month Chandigarh 2 months 1.5 months 2 months 0.5 month 6 months 1.5 months 1-1.5 months 2 weeks 1-2 months 1-2 months Coimbatore 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 1 month No waiting 5 months 2 months 1-1.5 months 0.5-1 month 0.5 month 0.5 month Patna 2 months 2.5-3.5 months 0.5 month 1 month 5 months 1-2 months 0.5 month 1-2 weeks No waiting 0.5-1 month Faridabad 2 months 2 months 1 month 1 month 5-8 months 2 months 0.5 month No waiting No waiting 1 month Indore 1-1.5 months 2 months 0.5 month 1-1.5 months 5 months 2 months 2 months 1 month No waiting 1 month Noida 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1 moth 6 months 2 months 1-1.5 months No waiting No waiting 1 month

Key Takeaways

The Hyundai Creta is currently experiencing an average wait time of up to 2 months in most cities across India. Its maximum waiting time stretches to up to 3 months in Gurugram and Kolkata. If you are specifically looking to buy Creta N Line, the sportier version of the Creta, you may have to wait for more than 3 months for the delivery.

Kia’s compact SUV, the Seltos, is witnessing a shorter average waiting period of just half a month compared to the Creta. In fact, it is readily available for delivery in cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Gurugram, Kolkata, and Thane.

The Maruti Grand Vitara has an average wait time of half a month this November. It is also available for delivery in many cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Thane, and Surat. However, if you live in Indore, you might have to wait for more than a month for the delivery.

Toyota Hydyer, a rebadged version of the Maruti Grand Vitara, is witnessing the highest average waiting period up to 5 months this November. The waiting time might go up to a year if you reside in Thane.

If you are planning to buy Tata Curvv this November, it currently has an average waiting period of nearly 2 months. Those who booked the Curvv in Jaipur can get their hands on the car within 1 month.

The Skoda Kushaq has a maximum waiting period of 3 months for customers living in Bengaluru. The average waiting time on Skoda’s compact SUV is around 1 month, however if you reside in New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Pune, you can drive it home immediately.

Also Check Out: Here’re The Waiting Periods For All Sub-4m SUVs In The Top 20 Cities In November

The Volkswagen Taigun has shorter waiting times compared to the Kushaq, averaging around half a month. It has no waiting period in cities like Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Faridabad, and Noida.

Honda Elevate is the most readily available compact SUV in November. It is readily available for delivery in more than 10 cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Ghaziabad, and Noida.

The MG Astor is experiencing an average waiting time of nearly 1 month. Those who have booked the car in Chandigarh might have to wait for up to 2 months. The Astor has no waiting period in Chennai and Jaipur.

Disclaimer: The exact waiting period may vary depending on the variant, colour, city, and state. Please contact your nearest dealership for more details.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Creta on road price