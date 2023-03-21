English | हिंदी

Over 700 BYD Atto 3 EVs Reach Customers’ Hands In India

Modified On Mar 21, 2023 04:45 PM By Shreyash for BYD Atto 3

While the electric crossover entered the market in 2022, deliveries began only in 2023

BYD Atto 3

  • The BYD Atto 3 was launched in November 2022.

  • It gets a 60.48kWh battery pack which delivers a range of 521km (ARAI claimed).

  • Its motor is rated at 204PS and 310Nm, EV sprints from zero to 100kmph in 7.3 seconds.

  • It is priced from Rs 33.99 lakh to Rs 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom pan India).

The BYD Atto 3 EV was launched in India in November 2022 and deliveries began in January 2023. Since then, the carmaker has already delivered over 700 units of the premium electric SUV. As of the first week of February, the brand confirmed it had over 2,000 bookings for the Atto 3. 

Battery, Range and Charging

BYD Atto 3

The Atto 3 EV houses a 60.48kWh battery pack mated to a front-wheel drive electric motor which produces 204PS and 310Nm. It has an ARAI claimed range of 521 km and the charge times are detailed below:

Charger

Time 

7kW AC

9.5 to 10 hours

80kW DC Fast Charger 

50 minutes

Also Read: 3 Reasons Why Recycling An EV’s Battery Is Important For Global Electrification

Features On Offer

BYD Atto 3 Interiors

BYD’s electric SUV boasts a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an eight-speaker sound system, a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control and a panoramic sunroof.

Passenger safety is ensured by seven airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP) and a 360-degree camera. The Atto 3 also comes with a full suite of ADAS tech which includes automatic emergency braking, front collision warning, blind spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control.

Also Read: Here Is What Shark Tank Investor & Co-founder Of BoAt Lifestyle, Aman Gupta, Likes About Cars

Price & Rivals

The BYD Atto 3 EV is priced at Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). It also got a special edition ‘pastel green’ exterior paint option, which commands a premium of Rs 50,000 over the regular variant. It can be regarded as a premium alternative to the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV.

BYD India’s Celebrations

BYD

It may be a recent entrant to the passenger vehicle market here, but the automaker is celebrating its sixteenth anniversary in India. BYD has been offering electric vehicles in different fields such as material handling equipment, public sector transport, heavy-duty trucks, etc since it first entered the Indian market, as it does in other global markets as well.

