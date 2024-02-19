Modified On Feb 19, 2024 07:01 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Creta

According to Hyundai India’s estimates, they’ve sold one Creta every five minutes for nearly a decade

The Hyundai Creta was first launched in India in 2015 when the potential for the compact SUV space was only starting to be explored. It has since undergone a generational update along with two facelifts, the last of which was done in January 2024. Now, in February, it has achieved a sales milestone of 10 lakh units. Let's take a brief look at the Creta's journey in India till now.

Two Facelifts & One Generational Update

In 2015, the Hyundai Creta emerged as a direct rival to SUVs like the Renault Duster and Nissan Terrano. At that time, the Creta's design language was notably sober and minimalistic. Later, in 2018, the first-generation Creta received a facelift, and it got an updated fascia with a cascading grille design and various new features, including a sunroof.

In 2020, the second generation Hyundai Creta for India was launched, which had a futuristic look and featured quirky LED lighting details. Though it had a polarising design language, it was still one of the top-selling compact SUVs in India, with standout features like the panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, and power-adjustable driver’s seat. In January 2024, Hyundai facelifted the second-generation Creta, featuring a refreshed look, all-new cabin, and advanced safety features.

Hyundai Sold One Creta Every 5 Minutes

Announcing the significant sales milestone, Hyundai also revealed an interesting fact that it sold, on average, one Creta in India every five minutes. The 2024 Creta has already crossed 60,000 bookings since its launch in January 2024.

What Does It Offer?

The 2024 Hyundai Creta comes with features such as dual 10.25-inch displays (one for the infotainment system and the other for instrumentation), dual-zone AC, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, an 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, and ventilated front seats.

The passenger safety is ensured by six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain Options

Hyundai offers the Creta with three engine options, and their specifications have been detailed below:

Engine 1.5-litre N.A. Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / CVT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

Though the turbo-petrol option is currently limited to the 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission, Hyundai may introduce the option of a 6-speed manual transmission with turbo-petrol with the introduction of the Creta N Line.

Price Range & Rivals

The Hyundai Creta is priced between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the likes of the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, and Citroen C3 Aircross.

