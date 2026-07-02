One Of India’s Rarest SUVs, Skoda Kodiaq RS Launched At Rs 66.99 Lakh

Skoda is on a roll in India with product refreshments and brand new product launches, the latest one being the Kodiaq RS. The performance-oriented family SUV is fully imported and has been priced at Rs 66.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Only 50 units were available, and all of them are already accounted for in its pre-bookings, according to Skoda. Here’s what makes it so special:

Design

The standard Skoda Kodiaq is a big and sophisticated SUV, and the RS brings proper cosmetic tweaks to sprinkle some aggression in its rather family-friendly styling.

At the front, it gets the same split LED headlights with LED DRLs, but the bumpers are sharper, more purposeful and the blacked out grille looks serious.

Note: The RS badge on the nose is the easiest to tell that this is the more serious Kodiaq!

The bigger 20-inch alloy wheels give this land yacht a sporty feel in profile. There’s also reduced cladding that makes it look sleeker, along with finishing touches like blacked out windowline and ORVMs.

The connected LED tail lights, roof-mounted spoiler and sharkfin antenna remain the same. What’s new is a revised bumper with a mesh like insert in the middle and two exhaust tips at either ends.

For exterior colour options, the Kodiaq RS gets 4 shades: Moon White, Magic Black, Velvet Red, and Steel Grey.

Interior

The basic layout and design of the Kodiaq RS’s interior is similar to the standard vehicle, but the styling has been made sportier with a blacked out theme contrasted by red inserts.

The quality of materials is still premium and solid with the same functional rotary dials below the central AC vents for various different climate control and media functions.

Apart from the black theme and red stitching, it gets exclusive bucket-like sport seats with RS branding. It is powered, has memory settings and even comes with ventilation, heating and massaging functionalities.

In its RS guise, the Kodiaq continues to be a three-row, 7-seater vehicle, with generous space and conveniences in the second row.

Note: While it might be a 7-seater, the last row is best used by kids or your pet!

Practicality is great for a performance car like this with multiple cupholders in the cabin, a removable tray for the second row passengers, a couple of gloveboxes and big door pockets with reusable dustbins.

Features & Safety

With the Kodiaq RS, you get almost all of the features that the standard Kodiaq gets.

Features like keyless entry, push button start/stop, three-zone automatic AC, and electric auto folding ORVMs cover your basics.

The tech package includes a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.

There’s ambient lighting in the cabin, a powered tailgate and a 13-speaker Canton sound system with 725W output.

As for the safety kit, the Kodiaq RS gets 9 airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold control, 360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors.

It also gets Level-2 autonomous driving assistance systems (ADAS) features, but they have to be turned off every time you get inside the car.

Performance

Skoda’s RS models have always been more about how they drive rather than how they look and feel on the inside. So just like the fabled Octavia RS, the Kodiaq RS gets the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine. But unlike the sedan, the torque has been bumped up to compensate for the added weight, and instead of the power going just to the front wheels, the Kodiaq RS is all-wheel drive. Here are the specifications:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol, four-cylinder Power (PS) 265 PS Torque (Nm) 400 Nm Transmission 7-speed dual-clutch automatic Drivetrain All-wheel drive 0-100 kmph (claimed) 6.3 seconds

In addition to its engine, the car gets Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) system with a range of suspension settings which alter the ride quality of the car as per your need. It’s not just a marketing gimmick, and something which well and truly makes a difference in the drive experience of the car.

Rivals

The Skoda Kodiaq RS doesn’t have a direct rival in the country with the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line being the only immediate competition. With only 50 units brought to India, it is truly a one of a kind SUV.