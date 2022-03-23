Not Every Variant Of The Tata Altroz Will Get That Shiny Gold Shade You’ve Been Eyeing

Published On Mar 23, 2022 01:11 PM By Rohit for Tata Altroz

It’s because the High Street Gold paint has been limited to the Altroz’ manual variants

The Altroz is now available in seven exterior shades.

No changes to the features list.

Engine options are two petrol and a diesel.

Priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh (ex showroom pan India).

In a surprising turn of events, Tata has chosen not to offer the Altroz’ signature High Street Gold shade with the newly launched DCT variants. Instead, these automatic gearbox-equipped variants (along with the MT trims) are offered in a new Opera Blue shade.

Tata Altroz Opera Blue

Tata also offers the Altroz in another blue shade called ‘Harbour Blue.’ Other paint options apart from the High Street Gold and these two blue shades are Downtown Red, Arcade Grey, Avenue White, and Cosmo Dark (for Dark trims). No changes have been made to the equipment list of the premium hatchback.

Tata has provided the Altroz with three engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol (86PS/113Nm), a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol (110PS/140Nm), and a 1.5-litre diesel (90PS/200Nm). A 5-speed MT is standard across all engine options while the former petrol unit recently got a new optional 6-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic). Tata could even offer the turbocharged variants with this new automatic gearbox later.

The Altroz is priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh (ex showroom pan India). It goes up against the Volkswagen Polo, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Toyota Glanza, and Hyundai i20.

Read More on : Tata Altroz on road price