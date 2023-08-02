Published On Aug 02, 2023 04:57 PM By Tarun for Citroen C3 Aircross

Most details except the prices for the upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross have been revealed, including its technical specifications and features

C3 Aircross to be offered in a single ‘Max’ variant.

It gets removable third row seats and 60:40 split setup for the second row seats.

Features a 10.2-inch touchscreen system, a digital driver’s display, dual airbags, TPMS, and rear camera.

Powered by a 110PS 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Expected to be priced around Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Citroen C3 Aircross buyers won’t have to worry about which variant to choose from, as it will be available in a single fully loaded variant, at least at the time of launch. The C3 Aircross ‘Max’ will be offered with the choice of five- and seven-seater configurations.

Seating Configurations

In its three-row specification, the C3 Aircross boasts of removable third row seats, liberating generous boot space for users. Its five-seater option gets a class-leading boot capacity of up to 511 litres. For more usable space, the second-row seats can also be split-folded 60:40, and in the three-row version they can be reclined as well. The single fully-specced trim comes with semi-leatherette seat upholstery for a premium cabin experience.

Features

Features onboard the C3 Aircross include a 10.2-inch touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, manual AC, roof-mounted AC vents, keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and USB charging ports for all rows.

In terms of safety, it is equipped with dual front airbags, ESP, hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, and a rear parking camera.

Powertrains

Under the hood of the C3 Aircross is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, which develops up to 110PS and 190Nm. It gets a 6-speed manual transmission for now, but we’re expecting an automatic option to be introduced later.

Since it’s available in a single variant, we’re expecting the C3 Aircross to be priced from around Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) onward. It might undercut well-equipped variants of its compact SUV rivals, which include Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Honda Elevate .

