Nissan’s Upcoming MPV Will Look Nothing Like The Renault Triber

Published On Feb 19, 2023 10:52 AM By Sonny

The Japanese giant is clear on making its products stand out from its Renault partner, even when they are co-developed

Both Nissan and Renault have recently made announcements for their plans around the Indian market with a slew of models lined up. We have seen badge-engineered models from both brands before. However, Nissan COO, Ashwani Gupta, had a simple response to concerns about a lack of differentiation going forward: “We have graduated from cross-badging”.

Expected design changes

The first new model expected from the two carmakers will be Nissan’s take on the Renault Triber subcompact MPV. Based on the latest statement, we can expect it to feature a distinctive styling inside and out, perhaps even a more premium treatment, over the Triber. As seen with the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger, the two have very different takes for the design and cabin experience. The Nissan MPV will likely feature a sportier look overall compared to the rather rugged look of the Renault offering.

Inside the cabin also, the Magnite had a more futuristic look than the Kiger but both had similar feature sets. We expect a similar level of distinction for Nissan’s take on the Triber. Additionally, it could also get some of the feature updates expected from the facelifted Renault MPV such as auto AC, alloy wheels, LED lighting and a better digital driver’s display.

What Nissan is unlikely to change

The utility aspects of the Triber should remain untouched, i.e., its highly configurable seven-seater layout with removable third-row seats and split-folding middle row. When being used as a five-seater, the Triber’s rear end design allows for a lot more luggage room (625 litres) than similarly priced hatchbacks or subcompact SUVs.

Furthermore, the Nissan MPV will also remain a sub-4 metre offering for lower taxation to keep it affordable like the Triber. Since it’ll be based on the same platform, don’t expect any changes in the wheelbase either and that’s okay since the Triber is a fairly spacious offering for what it is.

What about engines?

The Triber has only been available with one engine since launch - a 1-litre petrol unit making 72PS and 98Nm, mated to a five-speed manual with the choice of an AMT being introduced later on. It was due to get the choice of the brand’s 1-litre turbo-petrol engine as well, from the Kiger and Magnite, but that is yet to happen. That unit offers 100PS and 160Nm, also mated to a five-speed MT but gets the choice of a CVT automatic.

The Nissan subcompact MPV will use the same 1-litre engines as the Magnite and Kiger, and it might offer the turbo-petrol engine option ahead of the Triber.

What about the other upcoming models?

Renault and Nissan together are due to introduce six new models, comprising four SUVs and two entry-level EVs. These shared and co-developed models will offer the kind of product differentiation we’ve seen with the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite, as well as what is expected for the new Nissan MPV.