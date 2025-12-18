Nissan’s Sub-4 Metre MPV To Be Called Nissan Gravite, Exterior Design Showcased Ahead Of Launch

The Nissan Gravite will be launched in January 2026 and will be available in showrooms by March

In a bid to revive its fortunes in the Indian market, Nissan is preparing to launch three all-new cars: the Tekton compact SUV, a 7-seater SUV and a sub-4 metre MPV. While the brand has already given us a glimpse of the Tekton, today, Nissan has revealed the exterior design of the sub-4 metre MPV. It has also confirmed that this model will be called the Nissan Gravite.

This MPV is based on the Renault Triber and sports a slightly different design. The Nissan Gravite is expected to be launched in January 2026 and here’s everything you should know about how it looks:

Design

Front

The bold grille with honeycomb mesh detailing has the Nissan logo at the centre, while the prominent highlight is the ‘GRAVITE’ badge on the bonnet, similar to what we have seen in the Nissan Tekton.

The slim LED DRLs are connected by a light bar to give it a modern look.

The bonnet is flat and has creases, giving it a bit of muscle and a SUV-like stance.

The bumper uses contrasting C-shaped silver inserts on the sides, giving it character.

Side

The profile of the Nissan Gravite hasn’t been completely revealed yet.

We can spot pull-type door handles and tall roof rails.

The wheels also seem to be carrying dual-tone alloys.

Rear

The tail-lights aren’t connected but have a thin chrome strip in between connecting them to the Nissan logo at the centre.

The ‘GRAVITE’ lettering is neatly placed on the lower end of the tailgate.

The bumper design remains simple and uncluttered, with a contrasting C-shaped element just like in the front.

Interior And Features

Nissan hasn’t shared much about the interior yet, but we do expect it to be different from the Triber to give the Gravite its unique appeal.

As for features, it is expected to be equipped with an 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, push-button start-stop, manual AC with rear vents, remote keyless entry, a wireless phone charger and a 6-speaker sound system.

Safety features should include six airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and front and rear parking sensors, along with a rear parking camera.

Powertrain

The Nissan Gravite is expected to share the same engine option, with the Renault Triber, the specification of which is as follows:

Engine 1-litre, 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol Power (PS) 72 PS Torque (Nm) 96 Nm Transmission Options 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

AMT - automated manual transmission

We also hope the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine is offered as an alternative engine option with this model.

Rivals

The Nissan Gravite will act as an alternative to other 7-seaters, such as the Renault Triber, Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6, Kia Carens, and Kia Carens Clavis.