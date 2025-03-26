Nissan’s Renault Triber-based MPV Teased For The First Time, Launch Timeline Confirmed

Along with the Triber-based MPV, Nissan has confirmed that it will also release a compact SUV, which will be based on the upcoming Renault Duster

Nissan to produce the Renault Triber-based MPV at its Chennai facility in India.

It will retain the Triber’s flexi-seating option, with removable seats in the third row.

Gets big design changes over the Renault MPV, including a bigger grille and C-shaped elements in the front bumper.

It could share cabin bits with the new Magnite SUV, including the steering wheel.

Will likely get the same 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine from the Triber.

Renault has teased its upcoming compact SUV once again, which will launch in 2026.

After over two years of announcing its future model plans for India, Nissan has now teased its Renault Triber-based MPV for the first time. It has also confirmed that the MPV will be launched in our market in FY2025-26, which is also when the facelifted Renault Triber will go on sale.

Along with the MPV, the carmaker has also confirmed that its new compact SUV for our market, which has been teased once again, will go on sale sometime in 2026. Both the new offerings will be produced at its Chennai facility.

What’s Seen In The Nissan MPV Teaser?

At the first glance, we can notice that the Nissan MPV looks drastically different from the model it’s based on. Nissan has given it a completely new fascia that is flanked by the headlight clusters, which seem to be connected by a slim chrome strip.

It even has a bigger grille (with the Nissan logo in the centre) than on the Triber, chunky C-shaped elements in the bumper, and roof rails. Nissan is also expected to provide it with a stylish set of alloy wheels and a sleek set of LED taillights to further set it apart from the Renault MPV.

Also Read: Maharashtra Extends HSRP Deadline From March 31 To June 30, 2025

Nissan MPV: Cabin And Equipment On Board

Although the MPV’s interior hasn’t been teased yet, we expect Nissan will likely keep it different from what the facelifted Renault Triber will have on offer. That said, it will retain the Triber’s key USP, which is the 7-seat modular layout. The Nissan MPV could share interior bits such as the steering wheel and switches with the recently updated Magnite SUV.

Nissan Magnite's cabin image used for reference purposes only

Some of the expected features on board the Nissan MPV include auto AC and an all-digital driver’s display. That said, it could also borrow tech such as the 8-inch touchscreen, push-button start/stop, connected car tech, and cruise control from Nissan’s sub-4m SUV. Safety features on offer could include six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Nissan MPV: Expected Powertrain Details

Expect the Nissan MPV to share the same powertrain setup with the Triber. Renault offers its sub-4m crossover MPV with a single 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (72 PS/ 96 Nm), mated to either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT.

Nissan MPV: India Price And Competition

Nissan’s version of the Renault Triber is expected to be priced slightly higher than the donor vehicle. For now, the Renault MPV is priced from Rs 6.10 lakh to Rs 8.97 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Its only direct rival will be the Renault Triber but it will also serve as an MPV alternative to similarly priced hatchbacks such as the Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Also Read: BIMS 2025: New Hyundai Creta N Line Revealed In Thailand But With ONE BIG Change Over India-spec Model

Nissan’s Hyundai Creta Rival Incoming!

Alongside the MPV, Nissan also teased its new compact SUV for our market, this time teasing its full silhouette. This model will be based on the upcoming Renault Duster and will slot in the hotly popular compact SUV segment. The Japanese brand says the SUV will borrow design inspiration from the Patrol SUV that’s a popular choice among buyers seeking a big car in global markets. Key design details seen in the teaser include L-shaped LED DRLs, dual chrome strips running the width of the fascia, a stylish set of alloy wheels, and a chunky bumper.

Expect it to have features and powertrain setups similar to the upcoming new-generation Renault Duster, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen, six airbags, and possibly advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). It is slated to go on sale sometime in 2026, and could be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

What are your thoughts on these upcoming Nissan offerings for India? Let us know in the comments.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.