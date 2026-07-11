Nissan Tekton Base Vs Top Variant Explained: Visia Vs Tekna Plus, What’s Standard And What’s Not? Find Out!

The Nissan Tekton has been launched in India, with introductory prices starting from Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in six variants: Visia, Visia Plus, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, and Tekna Plus.

The Visia variant serves as the entry point into the lineup, while the Tekna Plus sits at the top as the most feature-loaded offering. Although both variants share the same bold SUV design and turbo-petrol powertrain options, the top-spec model comes with several premium styling elements and additional equipment that give it a more sophisticated appearance. Here's a detailed look at everything the Tekna Plus gets over the base-spec Visia and a verdict on whether you should stretch your budget to purchase a higher trim.

Price

Variant 1-litre turbo petrol (MT) 1.3-litre turbo petrol (DCT) Nissan Tekton Visia Rs 10.49 lakh NA Nissan Tekton Tekna Plus Rs 16.49 lakh Rs 18.59 lakh

All prices ex-showroom, pan India.

The new Tekton starts at a price of Rs 10.49 lakh for the base Visia trim, while the top-spec Tekna Plus variant is priced at Rs 18.59 lakh. Both variants get the 1-litre turbo petrol engine, but the larger 1.3-litre unit is not offered on the lower models.

The price gap between the 1-litre models stands at Rs 6 lakh, which is very steep, and one must surely wonder whether it is worth it to upgrade to the top variant since the base variant has a similar styling and offers the basic equipment you would require. Let’s see what the differences are between the base and top variants and what extra you get for the extra money:

Take a look at this story for the detailed pricing of all Tekton variants.

Exterior

All variants of the Nissan Tekton get the same overall silhouette, but the top-spec Tekna Plus variant adds several premium styling upgrades over the base Visia model. Here’s a look at all the exterior differences between the two variants.

Front

Starting with the front, both variants feature the Tekton's bold SUV design with the signature bonnet decal, silver-finished skid plate, and LED headlamps.

However, the top-spec Tekna Plus looks noticeably more premium with connected LED DRLS, LED fog lamps, and a welcome and goodbye lighting animation, all of which are absent on the base-spec Visia.

Side

In profile, the differences become more apparent.

While the Visia rides on 17-inch steel wheels with wheel covers and gets ORVMs with integrated LED turn indicators, the Tekna Plus upgrades to larger 18-inch alloy wheels and also adds roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, and puddle lamps, giving the SUV a more upmarket and rugged appearance.

Rear

At the rear, both variants come equipped with LED taillights, an integrated roof spoiler, and a silver-finished rear skid plate.

The Tekna Plus, however, gets a connected LED light bar spanning the width of the tailgate along with rear fog lamps, making it look more modern and distinctive than the entry-level Visia.

Colour Options

The 2026 Nissan Tekton is available with 6 different colour options: Onyx Black, Blade Silver, Pearl White, Flare Garnet Red, Indigo Blue, and Moonbow Gray, but only three of them are offered with the base Visia variant, while the Tekna Plus can be had in all the colours, along with 5 dual-tone shade options. You should check out our variant-wise colour options story for more details.

We personally like the Flare Garnet Red and the Moonbow Gray, as they suit the car’s rugged design language.

Interior

On the inside, both variants offer the same spacious cabin with ample knee room, generous shoulder room, and enough space to comfortably seat three adults in the second row. The Visia variant comes with an all-black interior theme featuring fabric upholstery, silver dashboard inserts, and soft-touch fabric trim on the dashboard and door pads. It also gets a front sliding armrest, manually adjustable front seats, adjustable headrests for all passengers, an illuminated glovebox, and rear AC vents. However, the absence of an infotainment touchscreen leaves a blank space in the centre of the dashboard, making the cabin feel rather incomplete.

The Tekna Plus variant elevates the experience with a more premium dual-tone black-and-white cabin complemented by burgundy accents and leatherette upholstery. It further adds a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, a cooled centre armrest storage (DCT only), a panoramic sunroof, a rear centre armrest with cupholders, 60:40 split rear seats, seat back pockets, and a parcel tray. These additions, along with the richer colour scheme and better material quality, make the top-spec variant feel significantly more upmarket than the entry-level Visia trim.

Detailed In Images: If you would like to take a closer look at the Nissan Tekton’s design and features, be sure to check out our detailed image gallery.

Features

The Nissan Tekton’s base-spec Visia variant offers a generous list of features, but it does miss out on a premium touch, with the overall cabin being very basic. On the other hand, the top-spec Tekna Plus variant gets you all the luxurious features that increase the feel-good factor of the car and make the deal like a complete package.

The list of features on the Visia variant includes a 4-speaker Arkamys Signature audio system, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, electrically adjustable ORVMs, automatic headlights, tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel.

The Visia variant also includes manual AC, rear AC vents, all one touch-up/down power windows, one-touch LED cabin lights, and frameless wipers. What completely shocks here is the absence of an infotainment system in this variant.

Since the Tekna Plus is the top-spec variant, it offers a strong set of features starting from a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with built-in Google and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 6-way powered and ventilated front seats with manual lumbar adjustment, a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, ambient lighting, dual-zone automatic climate control, 6-speaker Arkamys Auditorium 3D surround system, a PM2.5 air filter, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers, drive and steering modes, keyless entry, push button start, and a wireless phone charger.

For a more detailed look at features offered across each variant, head to our variants explained story.

Safety

In terms of safety, Nissan has offered a strong set of standard equipment offered right from the Visia variant, consisting of 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control system (TCS), cornering stability control, roll over sensors, hill hold control, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), central locking, speed sensing auto door lock, impact sensing door unlock, 3-point seatbelt for all seats, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. The Tekton also carries a 5-star Bharat-NCAP safety rating, since it is a corporate twin of the Renault Duster.

The Tekna Plus offers all of the above mentioned features, but since it being the top-spec variant, it offers a lot more safety equipment like a Level-2 ADAS Suite, a 360-degree camera with front, side, and rear parking sensors, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, all-wheel disc brakes, rear wiper, washer, and defogger, and hill descent control (DCT only), all of which make the stretch to the top-spec variant justifiable, and the cabin a safer place to be in.

Engine Options

Nissan is offering the Tekton in a total of 3 powertrain options; these include a 1-litre turbo petrol, which is exclusively available with a 6-speed manual gearbox, and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol available with both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The base-spec Visia variant can only be had with the 1-litre turbo petrol engine, and while the top-spec Tekna Plus is available with both engine options, the 1.3-litre turbo petrol is offered only with an automatic transmission.

Let’s take a detailed look at the engine specifications of the Tekton:

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol Power 100 PS 163 PS Torque 166 Nm 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed DCT

MT - Manual Transmission, DCT - Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

To know more about the variant-wise powertrain options, check out this report.

Nissan Tekton Rivals

The Nissan Tekton gives strong competition to other compact SUVs like the Renault Duster, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra and Curvv, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Victoris, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, and the MG Astor.

CarDekho Says…

The Nissan Tekton Visia is a sensible choice for buyers who simply want a spacious compact SUV with a capable turbo-petrol engine, good standard safety equipment, and the essential features required for daily use. At Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), it offers an accessible entry point into the Tekton range, but its basic feature list and the absence of an infotainment system make it feel quite bare-bones.

The Tekna Plus, on the other hand, transforms the overall ownership experience with a much more premium exterior, a technology-packed cabin, advanced safety features, and additional convenience equipment. It also gives buyers the flexibility to choose between the 1-litre turbo-petrol manual and the more powerful 1.3-litre turbo-petrol paired with a DCT.

If your budget is limited, the Visia gets the job done. But if you want to experience everything the Tekton has to offer and plan to keep the SUV for several years, the Tekna Plus is the variant we would suggest, as the additional investment is well justified by the significant upgrade in features and overall appeal.

Nissan offers multiple variants across the lineup, ensuring there's a model to suit different budgets and requirements. In our opinion, the mid-spec N-Connecta strikes the best balance between price and features, making it the value-for-money pick, while also being available with both the 1-litre turbo-petrol and the more powerful 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine options.