Nissan Magnite Geza Edition Launched At Rs 7.39 Lakh

This special edition, based on the Magnite’s lower-end variant, gets updates which focus on infotainment and music

Seems to be based on the XL manual variant.

Gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a JBL sound system.

Comes with a new beige upholstery and a rear view camera.

This special edition is available only with the base 96PS 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

Nissan Magnite has just got a new Geza special edition in India which comes with updates. This edition seems to be based on the one above base XL variant, with the changes focussing on the infotainment and sound system of the Magnite.

Price

Geza Edition XL Manual Variant Difference Rs 7.39 lakh Rs 7.04 lakh + Rs 35,000

This special edition carries a premium of Rs 35,000 over the XL variant and is offered only with a manual transmission. Let’s see what updates you get for this price premium

What’s New

Since this special edition is focused on music (Geza relates to music in Japanese), it gets a JBL premium sound system accompanied by a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Apart from this, this special edition also gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rear parking camera, beige upholstery, ambient lighting with App-based controls and a shark fin antenna.

Powertrain

The Magnite Geza edition comes with a 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (72PS and 96Nm) mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Higher variants of the SUV also get a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (100PS and up to 160Nm) paired with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Rivals

Priced between Rs 6 lakh and 11.02 lakh (ex-showroom), the Nissan Magnite is a rival to the likes of Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300.

