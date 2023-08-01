Nissan India’s Nationwide Monsoon Checkup Camp Is Open Till September 15

Published On Aug 01, 2023 10:00 AM By Rohit

The camp began on July 15, and is offering benefits like a free top wash and battery checkup

Nissan India is conducting a nationwide monsoon checkup service camp at its authorised Nissan and Datsun workshops across India. The service camp will be running till September 15, 2023.

As part of the camp, Nissan is offering a 30-point checkup, which includes a free battery checkup, underbody check, interior and exterior inspection, and top wash. Customers can also grab a 10 percent discount on wiper blades and up to 20 percent off on labour, including brake pad replacement.

Nissan has introduced the ‘Convenience of Doorstep Service’ and ‘Pick-up and Drop-off’ services for customers’ cars to and from dealerships. The carmaker also offers the ‘Nissan Express Service’ that gets the work done in 90 minutes. Customers can book a service appointment for the monsoon camp through the Nissan Connect app or the Nissan India website.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, stated, “At Nissan, we pride ourselves on providing a meaningful car ownership experience that sets us apart. The monsoon camp is one of the many ways Nissan is delivering on its proposition of hassle-free ownership and exceptional aftersales that meets customers’ evolving needs and exceeds their expectations.”

Nissan has introduced the ‘Convenience of Doorstep Service’ and ‘Pick-up and Drop-off’ services of Nissan cars to and from dealerships. The carmaker also offers the ‘Nissan Express Service’ that is claimed to deliver a comprehensive service experience in 90 minutes. Nissan’s strong track record of providing the best ownership experience has been widely appreciated by customers. The previous nationwide free monsoon camp received an overwhelming response, with over 12,000 customers participating.

We continue to strengthen our distribution capability to meet and exceed consumer expectations. Consequently, we have expanded our network of customer touchpoints in FY 2022-23 adding 19 new touchpoints comprising 14 showrooms and five service workshops, strategically positioned in key cities across the Northern and Southern regions of India.