Nissan Gravite’s Base-spec Visia Variant Explained

The Nissan Gravite is the carmaker’s latest product for the Indian market and it is already the most affordable 7-seater option. Now, if you’re planning to buy the Gravite and eyeing its entry-level Visia variant, you’d be missing out on a fair share of niceties that are otherwise offered across the higher Acenta, N-Connecta and Tekna trims.

We have detailed the design, features and specifications of the Gravite Visia variant so that you can make an informed decision on whether to pick it or not:

Design

The Nissan Gravite Visia skips a few cosmetic highlights, keeping it noticeably more basic than the higher variants. Up front, it has the black honeycomb grille along with the chrome strip running between, and the C-shaped accents on the bumper are still present. However, the headlamps are basic projector halogen units, and you miss out on LED DRLs as well as fog lamps.

In profile, the Gravite Visia rides on 14-inch steel wheels instead of alloys. The roof rails are absent, and the ORVMs do not have integrated turn indicators. The door handles are finished in black, and there’s no protective cladding along the lower door sections.

At the rear, the LED tail lamps are replaced with conventional units. The thick black bumper continues with the familiar C-shaped silver accents.

Colour Options

The Nissan Gravite Visia can be had in only two of its five colour options:

Blade Silver

Storm White

The other colours like Onyx Black, Metallic Grey and Forest Green are reserved for the higher trims. Here’s how all the colours look.

Interior & Features

The Visia trim keeps things simple with an all-black cabin finished in fabric upholstery. While the dashboard layout remains identical to higher variants with its black and beige theme, the most noticeable omission is the absence of an infotainment system.

Up front, you get power windows, but rear passengers have to make do with manual window levers. Even the ORVMs require manual adjustment. That said, practicality hasn’t been completely ignored. The second and third-row headrests are height adjustable, and the second row also gets slide and recline functions, making access to the third row easier.

For added flexibility, the third-row seats can be removed entirely to free up more boot space. In fact, the second row seats can also be split in a 60:40 configuration with both fold and tumble functions.

As expected, features are kept to the bare essentials. The instrument cluster sticks to analogue dials paired with a small 3.5-inch multi-information display. You get manual AC, but there are no dedicated vents for any of the rear occupants.

You miss out on an infotainment system and music setup altogether, along with conveniences like a wireless phone charger, push-button start/stop, PM2.5 air filter, and a cooled glovebox.

Smaller Details: The higher variants of the Gravite get an additional upper glove box, too, which is also missing in this variant.

On the safety front, however, the Gravite Visia doesn’t cut corners. It comes equipped with six airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, hill start assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a traction control system, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Misses in the safety department include rain-sensing wipers, a rear parking camera, and a rear wiper with defogger. If you want to check the variant-wise offerings in the Gravite, you should check out this report.

Powertrain

The Nissan Gravite Visia variant is available with a manual gearbox only. Here are the detailed engine specifications:

Engine 1-litre, three-cylinder NA petrol Power 72 PS Torque 96 Nm Transmission Options 5-speed MT* Claimed Fuel Efficiency 19.3 kmpl

*MT- manual transmission

The higher-spec variants are also offered with an automated manual transmission (AMT), which claims to offer a slightly improved mileage of up to 19.6 kmpl.

Price & Rivals

The Nissan Gravite Visia is priced at Rs 5.65 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India). On the other hand, the overall price of the Gravite MPV goes up to Rs 8.94 lakh. The Gravite can be taken as a direct alternative to the Renault Triber and a more affordable one to the likes of Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6, Toyota Rumion, Kia Carens and Kia Carens Clavis.