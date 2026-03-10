Nissan Gravite Tekna Variant Explained: Is The Top Variant Worth Splurging For?

Nissan has recently launched its new MPV in the form of the Gravite. Based on the Renault Triber, the 7-seater becomes one of the most affordable cars to seat this many people in our market. As part of its portfolio, Nissan is offering it in 4 broad variants called Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta and Tekna.

While we have our individual reports on the lower variants, let’s take a look at how the range-topping Tekna variant fares, and if it can still maintain the value proposition:

Nissan Gravite Tekna: Exterior

Being the top-end variant, the Tekna adds two key details to the Gravite’s fascia that should help distinguish it. Up front, it still has the large gloss black grille with ‘C-shaped’ silver accents and a faux skid plate as well.

However, exclusive to the Tekna variant are the slim ‘eyebrow-like’ DRLs integrated in the LED projector headlamps and LED fog lamps, which complete the look.

From the side, two key changes can be noticed when compared to the one-below N-Connecta variant. These include the door handles, which are now finished in chrome (instead of gloss black), and funkier covers for the stylised steel wheels.

There are no noticeable changes at the rear compared to the lower variants. It still gets the ‘C-shaped’ silver accents on the bumper, with thick cladding and a flat tailgate. The LED taillamp cluster also gets a black casing for better road presence.

Colour Options: The Gravite Tekna can be had in 5 colour options: Forest Green, Onyx Black, Blade Silver, Storm White and Metallic Grey. Check them out in detail here.

Nissan Gravite Tekna: Interior

Inside the cabin, is where the Tekna feels like a worthy upgrade over the lower-spec trims. The most remarkable of upgrades is the tri-tone black, blue and white cabin theme, which certainly helps a lot in making it feel airier. The dashboard may look similar, but elements like the digital instrument cluster, chrome door handles and chrome surrounds for the AC vents help drive it up a notch.

With the Tekna variant, the driver seat also gets a centre armrest and height-adjust which improves the comfort factor. For the rear seat passengers, there is no change apart from new upholstery, a driver seatback pocket and a 12V charging socket in the last row compared to lower trims.

Nissan Gravite Tekna: Features & Safety

Over and above the lower-spec variants, the Tekna adds features like a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, push button start/stop, wireless charger, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, 6-speaker sound system, cruise control (MT only), auto headlamps and auto-folding ORVMs.

When it comes to safety, it adds front parking sensors to the existing equipment of 6 airbags, ESC, TPMS, rear wiper and washer, rear defogger, hill hold assist, rear parking sensors and rear view camera.

Nissan Gravite Tekna: Powertrain

The Tekna variant of the Gravite is available with manual and automatic transmission options, which come paired to a 1-litre NA petrol engine. Here is a look at the Gravite’s figures:

Engine 1-litre NA petrol Power 72 PS Torque 96 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

Check out this story for a more detailed look at the variant-wise powertrain matrix.

Nissan Gravite Tekna: Price & Rivals

While Nissan has priced the Gravite from Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tekna variant sits much higher and is priced from Rs 7.91 lakh (ex-showroom). Here is the pricelist:

Variant Tekna MT Tekna AMT Price (ex-showroom) Rs 7.91 lakh Rs 8.49 lakh

The Nissan Gravite directly rivals the Renault Triber, but it can also be an alternative to other MPVs such as the Maruti Ertiga and XL6, Toyota Rumion and Kia Carens.

CarDekho Says

The Tekna variant adds quite a few nice features, which justifies the near Rs 70,000 premium over the N-Connecta trim. However, despite being the top trim, Nissan has ensured that it maintains the value proposition of the Gravite even when it comes to the all frills variants. If you are looking for a flexible 7-seater with loads of space and some feel-good equipment without breaking the bank, this Tekna variant makes a good case for itself.