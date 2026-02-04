Nissan Gravite Gets A New Launch Date, Here’s When Prices Will Be Announced!

The Nissan Gravite sub-4m MPV is now set to go on sale on February 17. At the time of its name confirmation and the reveal of its teaser images, it was announced that the MPV will be launched on January 21 in India but it was delayed. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Nissan offering:

Exterior

Based on the teaser images shared by Nissan, it is confirmed that the Gravite will retain the silhouette of its donor vehicle: the facelifted Renault Triber. But a whole lot of styling elements will be new to set it apart. The teaser images suggest that the MPV has a honeycomb pattern for the grille, ‘Gravite’ lettering on the bonnet, slim LED DRLs connected by a chrome strip, and C-shaped silver surrounds for the fog lamps in the bumper.

It’s from the sides that you would notice its greatest resemblance with the Renault Triber. Given that they are essentially the same products, the Gravite retains the same type of doors and glass panels, door handles, roof rails, and even the hump in the window line near the C-pillar. The only difference, here, is likely to come in the form of a fresh set of dual-tone alloy wheels for the Nissan Gravite.

The rear profile is also quite similar to that of the Renault Triber, with common details including a large windshield, wraparound LED tail lights connected by a strip (finished in chrome on the Gravite), and the model-specific badge on the lower end of the tailgate. However, Nissan is likely to tweak the internal elements of the lighting setup to add its own touch. The Gravite also comes with C-shaped silver accents in the rear bumper (as seen on the fascia) to make the MPV look more rugged.

Interior

Although not much has been revealed about the interior of the Gravite, we do expect to see it get a different colour scheme and upholstery. While minor tweaks to the design could be expected, the overall dashboard layout will remain largely similar to that of the new Triber. You can check out the new Renault Triber’s interior and features in these 14 real-life images to know what to expect from the Gravite.

Expected Features

Nissan is expected to equip it with the same amenities as the Renault MPV. These include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch all-digital driver’s display, manual AC, with rear vents, push-button start/stop, and a wireless phone charger.

In terms of safety, the Gravite is likely to be offered with six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rear parking camera.

Expected Engine And Transmission

The Gravite is likely to have the same engine option as the Renault Triber, the technical specifications of which are as follows:

Specification 1-litre Naturally Aspirated (N/A) Petrol Engine Power 72 PS Torque 96 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT*

*AMT - automated manual transmission

We would also love to see Nissan offer the choice of a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with the Gravite.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Nissan Gravite could be priced from Rs 6.20 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will rival the Renault Triber, while serving as an affordable alternative to other MPVs such as the Maruti Ertiga, Kia Carens, Kia Carens Clavis, and Maruti XL6.