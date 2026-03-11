Nissan Gravite Exterior And Interior Accessories Detailed With Prices
While the Gravite’s design is based on the Triber and features some visual changes over it, adding accessories like decals and chrome inserts can make it stand out
Nissan recently launched the Gravite in India as its own version of the Renault Triber MPV. The new model features styling changes that give it a slightly sportier and more distinctive appearance compared to the model it is based on. To further personalise the Gravite, Nissan offers a range of accessories to choose from. These include various exterior and interior add-ons, as well as a dedicated accessory pack.
Here is a look at all the accessories available with the Nissan Gravite, with their prices:
Exterior Accessories
Accessory
Price
Body Cover
Rs 1849
Splash Guard Kit
Rs 799
Bodyside Graphite Kit
Rs 5499
Doming Decal Kit
Rs 6399
Chrome Door Handle
Rs 1499
Roof Rails
Rs 6999
Chrome Window Frame
Rs 2199
Chrome Window Deflector
Rs 2699
Black Window Deflector
Rs 1999
Door Edge Guard
Rs 368
Roof Carrier
Rs 9999
Tyre Puncture Repair Kit
Rs 2899
Puddle Lamp
Rs 5499
Wheel Covers
Rs 3899
Along with these accessories, the Gravite also gets C-shaped aero accents as standard, which add a sportier styling touch to the exterior. Prices vary depending on the accessory you choose. For the detailed pricing of each accessory, you can visit the nearest dealership.
Interior Accessories
Accessory
Price
Perforated Steering Wheel Cover
Rs 599
Floor Mat Carpet
Rs 2399
Floor Mat Dual Layer 7D
Rs 6999
Black Seat Cover With Red/ Silver/ Beige Piping
Rs 7999
Floor Mat PVC
Rs 1999
Trunk Mat PVC
Rs 1099
Magnetic Sunshade Cabin Doors (Front and Rear)
Rs 3359
Magnetic Sunshade Trunk Door
Rs 1499
Dual Dashcam
Rs 9999
Footwell Ambient Lighting
Rs 2599
Air Purifier
Rs 4599
Vacuum Cleaner
Rs 2499
Neck Cushion (2 pieces)
Rs 1499
Lumbar Cushion (2 pieces)
Rs 1999
Gear Bezel Garnish
Rs 899
Wireless Phone Charger
Rs 5499
Massager Seat Cover With Seat Ventilation
Rs 5499
JBL Speakers
Rs 9999
The interior accessories focus on improving comfort. Options like 7D floor mats, magnetic sunshades, and a wireless phone charger add convenience, while accessories such as the massaging seat cover with seat ventilation and JBL speakers enhance the overall in-car experience.
Accessory Pack
Along with individual accessories, Nissan also offers a dedicated accessory pack with the Gravite Special Accessories Pack, which is priced at Rs 44,500. Want to see how the Nissan Gravite looks in its standard form? Take a look at our detailed image gallery.
Engine Specs
Nissan offers the Gravite with a 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:
Engine
1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine
Power
72 PS
Torque
96 Nm
Transmission Options
5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT
Price and Rivals
The Nissan Gravite is priced between Rs 5.65 lakh and Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It primarily takes on the Renault Triber, while also serving as a more budget-friendly alternative to MPVs such as the Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6 and Kia Carens.