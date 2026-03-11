Nissan Gravite Exterior And Interior Accessories Detailed With Prices

Nissan recently launched the Gravite in India as its own version of the Renault Triber MPV. The new model features styling changes that give it a slightly sportier and more distinctive appearance compared to the model it is based on. To further personalise the Gravite, Nissan offers a range of accessories to choose from. These include various exterior and interior add-ons, as well as a dedicated accessory pack.

Here is a look at all the accessories available with the Nissan Gravite, with their prices:

Exterior Accessories

Accessory Price Body Cover Rs 1849 Splash Guard Kit Rs 799 Bodyside Graphite Kit Rs 5499 Doming Decal Kit Rs 6399 Chrome Door Handle Rs 1499 Roof Rails Rs 6999 Chrome Window Frame Rs 2199 Chrome Window Deflector Rs 2699 Black Window Deflector Rs 1999 Door Edge Guard Rs 368 Roof Carrier Rs 9999 Tyre Puncture Repair Kit Rs 2899 Puddle Lamp Rs 5499 Wheel Covers Rs 3899

Along with these accessories, the Gravite also gets C-shaped aero accents as standard, which add a sportier styling touch to the exterior. Prices vary depending on the accessory you choose. For the detailed pricing of each accessory, you can visit the nearest dealership.

Interior Accessories

Accessory Price Perforated Steering Wheel Cover Rs 599 Floor Mat Carpet Rs 2399 Floor Mat Dual Layer 7D Rs 6999 Black Seat Cover With Red/ Silver/ Beige Piping Rs 7999 Floor Mat PVC Rs 1999 Trunk Mat PVC Rs 1099 Magnetic Sunshade Cabin Doors (Front and Rear) Rs 3359 Magnetic Sunshade Trunk Door Rs 1499 Dual Dashcam Rs 9999 Footwell Ambient Lighting Rs 2599 Air Purifier Rs 4599 Vacuum Cleaner Rs 2499 Neck Cushion (2 pieces) Rs 1499 Lumbar Cushion (2 pieces) Rs 1999 Gear Bezel Garnish Rs 899 Wireless Phone Charger Rs 5499 Massager Seat Cover With Seat Ventilation Rs 5499 JBL Speakers Rs 9999

The interior accessories focus on improving comfort. Options like 7D floor mats, magnetic sunshades, and a wireless phone charger add convenience, while accessories such as the massaging seat cover with seat ventilation and JBL speakers enhance the overall in-car experience.

Accessory Pack

Along with individual accessories, Nissan also offers a dedicated accessory pack with the Gravite Special Accessories Pack, which is priced at Rs 44,500. Want to see how the Nissan Gravite looks in its standard form? Take a look at our detailed image gallery.

Engine Specs

Nissan offers the Gravite with a 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine Power 72 PS Torque 96 Nm Transmission Options 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

Price and Rivals

The Nissan Gravite is priced between Rs 5.65 lakh and Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It primarily takes on the Renault Triber, while also serving as a more budget-friendly alternative to MPVs such as the Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6 and Kia Carens.