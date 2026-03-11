All
    Nissan Gravite Exterior And Interior Accessories Detailed With Prices

    While the Gravite’s design is based on the Triber and features some visual changes over it, adding accessories like decals and chrome inserts can make it stand out

    Published On Mar 11, 2026 10:01 AM By CarDekho

    Nissan Gravite

    Nissan recently launched the Gravite in India as its own version of the Renault Triber MPV. The new model features styling changes that give it a slightly sportier and more distinctive appearance compared to the model it is based on. To further personalise the Gravite, Nissan offers a range of accessories to choose from. These include various exterior and interior add-ons, as well as a dedicated accessory pack. 

    Here is a look at all the accessories available with the Nissan Gravite, with their prices:

    Exterior Accessories

    Accessory

    Price

    Body Cover

    Rs 1849

    Splash Guard Kit

    Rs 799

    Bodyside Graphite Kit

    Rs 5499

    Doming Decal Kit

    Rs 6399

    Chrome Door Handle

    Rs 1499

    Roof Rails

    Rs 6999

    Chrome Window Frame

    Rs 2199

    Chrome Window Deflector

    Rs 2699

    Black Window Deflector

    Rs 1999

    Door Edge Guard 

    Rs 368

    Roof Carrier

    Rs 9999

    Tyre Puncture Repair Kit

    Rs 2899

    Puddle Lamp

    Rs 5499

    Wheel Covers

    Rs 3899

    Nissan Gravite Roof Carrier
    Nissan Gravite Door Visor

    Along with these accessories, the Gravite also gets C-shaped aero accents as standard, which add a sportier styling touch to the exterior. Prices vary depending on the accessory you choose. For the detailed pricing of each accessory, you can visit the nearest dealership.

    Interior Accessories

    Accessory

    Price

    Perforated Steering Wheel Cover

    Rs 599

    Floor Mat Carpet

    Rs 2399

    Floor Mat Dual Layer 7D

    Rs 6999

    Black Seat Cover With Red/ Silver/ Beige Piping

    Rs 7999

    Floor Mat PVC

    Rs 1999

    Trunk Mat PVC

    Rs 1099

    Magnetic Sunshade Cabin Doors (Front and Rear)

    Rs 3359

    Magnetic Sunshade Trunk Door

    Rs 1499

    Dual Dashcam

    Rs 9999

    Footwell Ambient Lighting

    Rs 2599

    Air Purifier

    Rs 4599

    Vacuum Cleaner

    Rs 2499

    Neck Cushion (2 pieces)

    Rs 1499

    Lumbar Cushion (2 pieces)

    Rs 1999

    Gear Bezel Garnish 

    Rs 899

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Rs 5499

    Massager Seat Cover With Seat Ventilation

    Rs 5499

    JBL Speakers

    Rs 9999

    Nissan Gravite Window Sunshades
    Nissan Gravite Dual Dashcam

    The interior accessories focus on improving comfort. Options like 7D floor mats, magnetic sunshades, and a wireless phone charger add convenience, while accessories such as the massaging seat cover with seat ventilation and JBL speakers enhance the overall in-car experience.

    Accessory Pack

    Along with individual accessories, Nissan also offers a dedicated accessory pack with the Gravite Special Accessories Pack, which is priced at Rs 44,500. Want to see how the Nissan Gravite looks in its standard form? Take a look at our detailed image gallery.

    Engine Specs

    Nissan offers the Gravite with a 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

    Engine

    1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

    Power

    72 PS

    Torque

    96 Nm

    Transmission Options

    5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

    Nissan Gravite

    Price and Rivals

    The Nissan Gravite is priced between Rs 5.65 lakh and Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It primarily takes on the Renault Triber, while also serving as a more budget-friendly alternative to MPVs such as the Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6 and Kia Carens.

