Next-gen Isuzu mu-X’s Design Revealed In Leaked Patent Images

Published On Oct 05, 2020 07:59 AM

The next-gen mu-X will be based on the new-gen D-Max Pickup

The next-gen model will get a completely new design inside and out.

Expected to be offered with the same 3.0-litre diesel engine as the new D-Max Pickup.

It will continue to rival the likes of the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner.

Isuzu is expected to launch the new mu-X in India in a couple of years.

While we await the BS6 version of the Isuzu mu-X , some patent images have leaked online suggesting the carmaker is working on a new-gen model of the SUV for its home market, with a launch sometime in 2021.

It will be based on the next-gen D-Max Pickup (known as the V-Cross D-Max in India) that was revealed in Thailand in October 2019. Since it is a new-gen model of the mu-X, it will feature a completely new look with sleeker headlamps and a sharper front grille.

When viewed from the side, the SUV appears largely similar to the current-gen model thanks to the rising beltlines and shoulder lines. It does, however, get an increased glass area, chrome garnish for the window line, and revised alloy wheel design.

At the rear, the new-gen mu-X appears to have done away with the chrome bar seen on the current-gen model. The images also reveal sleeker-looking wraparound LED tail lamps for the SUV and a smaller skid plate. While there are no images of the interior, we expect it to be similar to that of the next-gen D-Max Pickup .

The next-gen mu-X is expected to be powered by a 3.0-litre diesel engine offered on the next-gen D-Max Pickup. It is rated at 190PS and 450Nm.

Isuzu is expected to launch the next-gen mu-X in India in a couple of years. The new mu-X will renew its rivalry with the Toyota Fortuner , Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 and Skoda Kodiaq.

