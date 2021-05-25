Published On May 25, 2021 01:38 PM By Tarun for Force Gurkha

The new Force Gurkha will have a formidable rival in the Mahindra Thar

The new-gen Gurkha will get a redesigned front grille, new LED headlamps and DRLs, and revised bumpers.

Will likely be available in three-door and five-door configurations as before.

New features inside include a touchscreen infotainment system.

The 90PS 2.6-litre diesel engine is now BS6-compliant and paired with a 5-speed manual.

The new-generation Force Gurkha has been spied yet again ahead of its launch in the coming months. The spy shots confirm the Mercedes G-Class-like styling on the outside.

There’s a redesigned front grille, new LED headlamps and LED DRLs, new tail lamps, revised front and rear bumpers, and a redone rear profile. Nothing changes on the side, with the body cladding remaining the same. The distinctive boxy stance hasn’t been disturbed as well.

This test mule was spied with steel wheels, which might be provided in the base-spec variant. The top-spec variant will likely come with alloy wheels. The SUV is expected to continue with both three and five-door configurations.

The new 5-seater SUV’s cabin has been revamped as well. It now gets an all-black theme with a new touchscreen infotainment system. Other likely features include front power windows, manual AC, captain seats for the second row, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

The new-gen SUV will come with a 90PS/260Nm 2.6-litre diesel engine paired with a 5-speed manual. The more powerful 140PS 2.2-litre diesel engine could be introduced later. The Gurkha will continue with the 4X4 drivetrain with a low-range transfer case and manual (front and rear) locking differentials as standard.

The BS4 Gurkha retailed from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 13.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The upcoming BS6-compliant model will sell at a premium but could still undercut the Mahindra Thar, which is currently priced from Rs 12.11 lakh to Rs 14.16 lakh. That said, the Mahindra SUV offers more features and an automatic gearbox with both its petrol and diesel engines.

